Women’s Plus Size Elegant Mesh Contrast Pearl Beading Sleeve

Plus-Size Jewelry Is Finally a Priority, Thanks to Mabel & MainMabel & Main. Not sure why it’s taken so long, but TG Mabel & Main made stunning plus-size rings possible — and we hope status quo standards start changing. STAT! Let’s start this post with a shocking albeit incredibly-truthful reality: most fine jewelers only stock ‘standard’ ring sizes in stores and online, which means that their typical “upper most” is a size 9 or 10 max. Of course, a few exceptions (in mass jewelry retailers) with size offerings up to 13 exist, but it’s rare to say the least. This is why we’re beyond excited to see newcomer Mabel & Main changing up the game and providing brides, grooms, and couples overall with gorgeous rings in sizes 9-24. And it’s not just a single style or two, their entire repertoire is thoughtfully designed with inclusivity in mind. So, whether you’re about to get engaged or starting to look at rings for your wedding, do not sleep on this brand. You’re going to love it.

11 DAYS AGO