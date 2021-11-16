Before We Leave - Xbox Game Pass Announcement Trailer

We now have an official release date for sci-fi action-adventure The Gunk, which launches into Xbox Game Pass on day one on December 16th. In The Gunk, Rani works together with their friend Becks as scavengers searching across planets for valuable resources. When they arrive at The Gunk's planet, it seems like they've hit the jackpot, until they encounter The Gunk itself — a corrosive parasite that corrupts everything it comes into contact with. As they decide whether to stay and help the planet, a rift begins to grow between them. Our most recent Xbox Exclusives Spotlight was on The Gunk, with loads more info and interview content from developer Ulf Hartelius, so be sure to check that out if you're looking for more details!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO