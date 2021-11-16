ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before We Leave - Xbox Game Pass Announcement Trailer

Cover picture for the articleBefore We Leave, the city builder game, is coming to Xbox...

Destructoid

Dicey Dungeons is coming to Xbox Game Pass this week

Dicey Dungeons, the stylish dice-based roguelite all about fantasy warrior dice, is coming to Xbox this week. The dungeon crawler lands on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this Thursday, Nov. 11, and it will also be arriving as part of Xbox Game Pass. Creator Terry Cavanagh revealed the news...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Gunk launches into Xbox Game Pass on December 16th

We now have an official release date for sci-fi action-adventure The Gunk, which launches into Xbox Game Pass on day one on December 16th. In The Gunk, Rani works together with their friend Becks as scavengers searching across planets for valuable resources. When they arrive at The Gunk's planet, it seems like they've hit the jackpot, until they encounter The Gunk itself — a corrosive parasite that corrupts everything it comes into contact with. As they decide whether to stay and help the planet, a rift begins to grow between them. Our most recent Xbox Exclusives Spotlight was on The Gunk, with loads more info and interview content from developer Ulf Hartelius, so be sure to check that out if you're looking for more details!
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Before We Leave Touches Down In Xbox Game Pass Soon

We’re excited to celebrate the upcoming arrival of our interplanetary city builder Before We Leave on Xbox Game Pass. Before We Leave is a city builder set in a cozy corner of the universe. Players are introduced to the ‘Peeps’ – a civilization re-emerging from beneath the earth after being driven underground by a long-forgotten but devastating event. They’ll need to nurture the newly surfaced Peeps and grow a thriving community, all while remaining environmentally conscious and keeping an eye out for passing Space Whales, who certainly wouldn’t say ‘no’ to a cheeky chomp of their planet.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

The Gunk Hits Xbox Game Pass This December, Watch The New Trailer

Thunderful Games has announced today as part of the Thunderful World conference (introduced by Mark Hamill, no less!), that Xbox console exclusive action adventure The Gunk will be launching with Game Pass on December 16th. This is the game we first heard about last year, developed by the creator of...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Jurassic World Evolution 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Those who are excited for Jurassic World Evolution 2 are hoping that the game will be on the Xbox Game Pass on release, but it seems like that won't be happening anytime soon. Xbox Game Pass is one of the best things to come to gaming lately, with the number of games on its digital shelves for the price of $9.99 a month or $14.99 a month for Game Pass Ultimate.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Xbox Possibly Teasing Mortal Kombat 11 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Mortal Kombat 11 might very well be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon if recent teases from Microsoft are to be believed. Over the weekend, the official Xbox Game Pass Instagram posted a short video showing someone playing as Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11 on Xbox. In the video, the player’s controller gets snagged by Scorpion’s iconic kunai spear. In a follow-up post, Xbox posted the following message: “Scorpion…we were using that…”.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Xbox Game Pass for PC to Allow Users to Install Games Anywhere on their PC

Microsoft are testing installing games from Xbox Game Pass for PC into any folder on a PC, opening up more chances for modding. The news was initially reported by The Verge, according to “sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans” that testing was being conducted on either Xbox Game Pass for PC or the Microsoft Store. They also note the freedom to install a game anywhere on a PC would open up more opportunities for modding; as well as freely backup and move games as needed (as with Steam) should you need to reinstall Windows.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass was almost a complete disaster

Xbox Game Pass is often touted as one of the best deals in gaming. And if you own an Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One or a gaming PC, the subscription service that lets you download and fully play its library of games is almost too good to pass up. But...
FIFA
pcinvasion.com

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector heading to Xbox Game Pass

Slitherine and Black Lab Games are taking its famed turn-based strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, straight to Xbox Game Pass. Not only that, but the game will also be available on day one on both console and PC. You can strategize both in-game and in real life, managing your budget with the Xbox Game Pass instead of purchasing the game outright. It’s another option for fans, at the very least.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

These Six Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass Today (November 15)

In case you'd forgotten, today marks the removal of six more games from the Xbox Game Pass library, including favourites such as Final Fantasy VIII HD, Planet Coaster: Console Edition and River City Girls. Here are the six games confirmed to leave before the end of the day on Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox Game Pass November additions revealed

Microsoft has revealed the new games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout November. Joining the service on Wednesday November 18 is sci-fi game Exo One. It describes itself as “an interplanetary journey through space and time. Players pilot a mysterious craft with a truly alien traversal system capable of manipulating gravity. Drift and flow through enigmatic and desolate worlds in ways never before experienced.”
FIFA
gamefreaks365.com

Call of the Sea, Destiny 2, Hello Neighbor, and more leaving Xbox Game Pass

Here are the games that are leaving later this month and when:. Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC) Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC) Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken (Cloud and Console) If you haven’t beaten these games, you still have a few days to do...
FIFA

