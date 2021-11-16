Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. 49ers

The Rams managed to score just 10 points against the 49ers on Monday night, their lowest total of the season. The defense wasn’t much better in the 31-10 loss, failing to stop San Francisco’s unrelenting rushing attack.

That’s all reflected in Pro Football Focus’ game grades from Week 10. There were a couple of standout performers, particularly on the offensive line, but the defense was littered with poor grades and major struggles up front.

Here are PFF’s grades for the Rams, highlighting the best and worst from Monday’s loss.

Top 3 offense

LT Andrew Whitworth: 83.4

LG David Edwards: 75.8

WR Cooper Kupp: 73.4

Even when the Rams offense performs poorly, Whitworth plays at a high level at left tackle. He was a stud against the 49ers, playing every snap and not allowing a single pressure on 46 pass-blocking snaps.

Edwards allowed two pressures in pass protection but he was excellent in the running game with a grade of 79.6. It’s no wonder Darrell Henderson Jr. had success running to the left side where Whitworth and Edwards were.

Despite dropping an easy third-down pass, Kupp still managed to earn the third-highest grade on offense for the Rams. A good portion of his production came when the game was out of reach but he was still effective early on, too.

Top 3 defense

CB Jalen Ramsey: 89.6

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 84.8

DE Marquise Copeland: 84.2

Ramsey did what he could to help the Rams on Monday night, breaking up two passes and recording a tackle for a loss. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough because there were too few opportunities for him to cover George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, who gashed the Rams defense.

Okoronkwo has become a valuable rotational player for the Rams. He didn’t rush the passer a single time in his 14 snaps, but he did make two stops in the running game and had three total tackles.

Copeland played 26 snaps and made a team-high five stops, stepping up in a big way at defensive end in a rotation with A’Shawn Robinson.

Bottom 3 offense

WR Van Jefferson: 56.7

WR Ben Skowronek: 49.9

TE Tyler Higbee: 48.9

Jefferson did not have a good night. He dropped two passes, one of which would’ve gone for a touchdown, and only caught three of his seven targets. The Rams need him more than ever with Robert Woods out for the year, but it wasn’t a very good start on Monday night.

Skowronek didn’t do much to help the Rams, either. He caught one pass for 8 yards, letting a pass in the end zone go right through his hands. He was also the target of two passes that were nearly intercepted by the 49ers.

Higbee had two drops, as well, with his first resulting in a pick-six. His second drop would’ve helped the Rams convert on third down, too. He did catch a touchdown pass, but the negatives far outweighed his positive contributions.

Bottom 3 defense

OLB Terrell Lewis: 31.0

LB Ernest Jones: 29.0

CB Robert Rochell: 28.0

Lewis made one stop on 23 snaps played, only getting to rush the passes three times. He hasn’t been very productive in recent weeks and now with Von Miller arriving, he probably won’t have a significant role after the bye.

Jones missed one tackle and made three stops, but his 29.6 run defense grade was the worst on the team. He found himself out of position and unable to get off blocks, which allowed the 49ers to pick up big gain after big gain on the ground.

Rochell was limited to 15 total snaps but that was more than enough from the rookie. He missed two tackles and allowed two catches for 41 yards, both coming on the same drive.

Other notables

DT Aaron Donald: 75.1

OLB Von Miller: 73.5

RG Austin Corbett: 71.0

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 64.9

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.: 59.6

OLB Leonard Floyd: 36.0

Donald was only credited with one pressure but he did make four stops in the running game with two of his eight tackles going for a loss.

Miller made his Rams debut and pressured Jimmy Garoppolo twice on only 13 pass-rush opportunities, also making three stops and one tackle for a loss. He was quite good against the run in this one.

Corbett allowed two pressures and was physical in the running game, bouncing back from a bad performance against the Titans in Week 9.

Beckham only played 15 snaps in his first game with the Rams, catching two passes for 18 yards.

Despite averaging more than 6 yards per carry, Henderson’s grade was only 59.6, his third-lowest of the season.

Floyd was a non-factor in this one, missing three tackles and recording two pressures in 17 pass-rush opportunities.