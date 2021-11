The second night of a back-to-back and down two starters with tired legs looking weary down the stretch, it’s easy to see why the Celtics failed to get the Oklahoma City Thunder to tap out from Boston’s early chokehold. When you need energy or scoring, you turn to Dennis Schröder — controlled chaos is what he does best, whizzing down the court and forcing the defense to rotate before it’s even become settled.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO