VALORANT Magepunk Skins Officially Revealed

Bandai Namco has long since been considering what to do with Dragon Ball video games. After creating their epic, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, fans have been curious as to where the franchise could go. Seeing how far the world of Dragon Ball spans, there’s quite a lot of interesting avenues for video games. As such, Bandai Namco has finally showcased one of their upcoming projects utilizing the Dragon Ball property. While the title isn’t the flashiest title in the Dragon Ball Z universe, it does place an interesting perspective on players. As such, the title’s express interest in a multiplayer experience is a first for the franchise. Announced on Twitter this morning was the reveal of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, a 1v7 online asynchronous title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO