Michael Chandler enjoyed sharing the Octagon with Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 on Saturday night but acknowledged he could have made better decisions in the fight. Chandler and Gaethje were involved in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate that had near fight-ending finishes from both men over the course of three rounds. ‘Iron’ wobbled ‘The Highlight’ in the first round with a heavy right hand and pushed forward with a barrage of punches to get the stoppage, but Gaethje did not go down. The No. 2 ranked lightweight contender fired back and continued to do so throughout the second round, where he launched an uppercut from hell that sent Chandler to the canvas.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO