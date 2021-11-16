ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran, BTS, Lil Nas X, and More Honored at the MTV European Music Awards

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 6 days ago
MTV hosted its annual EMA—or, European Music Awards—in Budapest, Hungary. And during the ceremony, some of the world’s biggest and best pop stars received honors.

Hosted by the California-born artist Saweetie, the EMAs, which have been going on annually throughout countries in Europe since 1994, showcased some stellar performances and familiar faces.

Past EMAs have taken place in London, Milan, Glasgow, and many other legendary cities.

Performances this year came from Ed Sheeran, Yungblud, and more. Justin Bieber led the show with eight nominations, including Best Artist. Though others like Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sheeran all had a number of nominations.

In the end, Sheeran took home Best Artist and Best Song, BTS won for Best Pop, Lil Nas X won for Best Video, Måneskin won for Best Rock and Saweetie took home Best New Artist.

Accepting the award, Måneskin said: “First of all we wanted to say thank you to all our fans and the people that have supported us. We love you. But, we also wanna say that people usually told us we are not gonna make it with our music, well, I guess you were wrong”

Check out a full list of winners below, along with some videos from the night’s star-studded showcase.

Best Artist

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

WINNER: BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

WINNER: Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “STAY”

WINNER: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift: “Willow”

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: “Girl Like Me”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Best New

WINNER: Saweetie

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

WINNER: Måneskin

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

The Killers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Yungblud

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Best Latin

WINNER: Maluma

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

Jxdn

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

Saint Jhn

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With The Devil”

Girl in Red: “Serotonin”

H.E.R.: “Fight For You”

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best U.S. Act

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Generation Change Award

WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi

1051thebounce.com

2021 American Music Awards: Ranking the 26 Best Looks of the Night

This year at the American Music Awards, the stars came dressed to impress at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Cardi B, the second female rapper in history to do so following Queen Latifah back in 1995. Zoe Wees' fiery hair popped from her all-white outfit. Givēon kept...
MUSIC
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
Variety

Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Lana Del Rey and More to Be Honored at Variety’s Hitmakers Event

Variety is pleased to announce the honorees for its fifth annual Hitmakers celebration. The Dec. 2 issue recognizes the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Hitmakers culminates in an invitation-only brunch held on Saturday, Dec. 4, presented by Peacock and the streamer’s Emmy-nominated comedy series “Girls5eva.” At the brunch, the cast and creator of “Girls5eva” will help MC the event with videos made exclusively for the celebration. Amazon Music will host the red carpet pre-show and awards presentation with Variety, and present the Rising Star of the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

American Music Awards 2021: The Full Winners List

The American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hosted by Cardi B, the star-studded awards show featured performances from BTS with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Måneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block. Diplo was on DJ duty for the ceremony. Rodrigo and the Weeknd led the nominations with seven and six nods, respectively. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each received five nominations. The show’s winners are voted on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, Music Awards (Soul Train, AMAs), Smithers Finds Love, Finales (‘Grantchester,’ ‘BMF’)

It’s a big weekend for fans of classic rock and contemporary music, with HBO’s annual broadcast of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Soul Train Awards on BET and ABC’s telecast of the American Music Awards. On The Simpsons, Smithers finally gets a boyfriend (Victor Garber!), but for how long? Season finales include two Masterpiece mysteries and Starz’ gangster drama BMF.
MUSIC
UPI News

Ed Sheeran, BTS win big at 2021 MTV EMAs

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS were the big winners at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, as they took home a leading four awards. BTS won Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans at the ceremony on Sunday, which took place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary.
MUSIC
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
MUSIC
TheAtlantaVoice

American Music Awards 2021: Who’s hosting and what to expect

The American Music Awards will be presented Sunday. The show will be a star-studded night filled with top artists and performances, with Cardi B at the helm as the host. Performers Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are opening the show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Coldplay and BTS will take the stage to perform […]
MUSIC
wxerfm.com

Coldplay to join BTS on American Music Awards for “My Universe” performance

Coldplay and BTS are reuniting on the 2021 American Music Awards. The two bands will hit the stage together for the first live performance of their number-one hit collaboration, “My Universe,” when the show airs this Sunday, November 21, on ABC. “11 members. 2 bands. 1 stage,” reads the announcement....
MUSIC
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie Bring Rockstar Glam to American Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly brought rock n’ roll glam to the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards—and made the occasion a family affair, accompanied by his daughter, Casie Baker. The “Tickets to My Downfall” singer arrived in a custom black tunic top and trousers by Ashton Michael. The black long-sleeved top featured allover pearl accents, as well as crystals, dangling chains and sparkly embroidery on its right side. The piece’s left side featured eyelets linked with thin rings and silver chains, also lining both of its sleeves. When paired with his smooth trousers, the piece’s edgy glamour shone through—and was...
MUSIC
BBC

MTV EMAs: Ed Sheeran and BTS win in Hungary as LGBT community shines

Ed Sheeran and boyband BTS were the big winners at the MTV EMAs as stars joined together to support LGBT rights in Budapest. Sheeran, who opened the ceremony on Sunday, won best artist and best song for Bad Habits. BTS picked up four awards including best pop and best group.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Ed Sheeran announced as a performing artist for the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards'

English pop star Ed Sheeran will be greeting his Asian fans at the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards'. On November 16, CJ ENM's head of Music Content Division Kim Hyun Soo, Music Convention Business Manager Kim Dong Hyun, and Mnet's Park Chan Wook CP held a global press conference to discuss this year's 'MAMA' ceremony.
WORLD
KTLA

BTS crowned artist of the year at American Music Awards

South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
