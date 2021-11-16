ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tuesday Things.

howsweeteats.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Per usual, I broke one fave kitchen ornament while decorating! Then I remembered to stack blankets on the floor like a crazy person while I decorated the rest. 2. Blown away by this cocoa pie crust! OMG. 3. My house is currently a mix of leftover birthday, a...

www.howsweeteats.com

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

The Things that Matter

On the importance of getting back to nature, and bringing our kids along. I guess I was about five years old when my dad taught me how to fish and shoot, which is about usual for a kid growing up in the South. My love of fishing began at a little “for pay” lake that was stocked with bluegills for me, and bass for dad. He fished with his spinning gear, tossing those magical lures with names like Mepps, Shyster, Dardevle, and Jitterbug. I had a little Zebco closed-face spinning reel and a kid-sized rod with a small brassy hook on the end of the line, and a red and white plastic bobber about a foot or two above the hook.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
theloopnewspaper.com

For the little things

Many people like to celebrate Thanksgiving with a wonderful old tradition, which is to pause before the holiday meal and go around the table giving everyone a chance to say what they are most thankful for. Invariably, some people can ramble on and on about their multitude of blessings while others find it difficult to think of anything at all, or even to be able to express what they can think of.
TEHACHAPI, CA
WVNews

Things forgotten

A friend of of mine said her husband often kicks off his shoes in the car and drives barefoot. I do the same thing. Driving barefoot is not a problem until the driver makes a pit stop and discovers he left his shoes at home. He, meaning my friend’s husband, not me.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & All 5 Kids Pose For Christmas Card Without Husband Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott was noticeably absent from his family’s 2021 Christmas card, as rumors continue to swirl that he and Tori Spelling are ending their 15-year marriage. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were not a united couple in their family Christmas card this year. In fact, Dean, 55, was not present at all for the photo, which Tori, 48, shared to her Instagram page on Monday, November 22. The snapshot features the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her five children posing with several farm animals, including a pig and a rooster that Tori held in her arms. Under the picture, the card reads, “Happy Holidays. With love, from our farm to your home. Xoxox, Tori & family.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Robbins
Simplemost

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Will Air On TV Just Once This Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your Christmas traditions include gathering the family to watch classic holiday TV specials,...
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

This Is Valerie Bertinelli's Most Requested Dish

Actress and chef Valerie Bertinelli has been a source of inspiration for many. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, she decided to turn her love of cooking into her own show on the Food Network, "Valerie's Home Cooking," later in life, and also wrote cookbooks filled with delicious recipes. She was pretty self-aware about the entire process. "By cooking on camera, it's a whole different animal than cooking at home," she explained, adding that it was easy for her to face the camera and cook because she has worked as an actress.
RECIPES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood Turns Heads With Sultry CMA Look

Musician and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood has won over many hearts with her music and her love for food. As per the Food Network, Yearwood is the author of cookbooks such as "Home Cooking With Trisha Yearwood," "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen," and her latest, "Trisha's Kitchen," which she dished about with us. She has also entertained her fans with a cooking series of her own, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Decor#Christmas Trees#Chili
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Stuns Fans With Gorgeous New Picture

Fans think Jessa Seewald looks absolutely gorgeous in a new picture she shared online. Counting On fans often refer to Jessa as one of the prettiest Duggar sisters, and this recent post seems to prove that is true. Read on to take a look at her new photo and see what fans have to say.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
WHITEHALL, OH
sarasotamagazine.com

Looking for a Restaurant to Eat at on Thanksgiving Day? Here Are Six Satisfying Options.

Take the time you’d spend doing the dishes and checking on the turkey to reconnect with loved ones and enjoy the flavors of the season while dining out this Thanksgiving. Or maybe you just need a neutral, public place to gather in case uncle Harry brings up politics or aunt Esther broaches religion. Either way, put the apron away, because these local restaurants have you covered.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy