Electronics

3D Printed Marble Music Machine Looking Good Already

By Dave Rowntree
hackaday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by the enormous marble music machines from the staggeringly talented [Wintergatan] and the marble run builds by [Daniel de Bruin], [Ivan Miranda] has been busy again building a largely 3D printed contraption to test his ideas around building his own marble music machine from scratch. (Video, embedded below.)...

hackaday.com

gearjunkie.com

Emerging Gear: 3D-Printed Goggles, Fire Fan, Exercise Board, and More

Take a peek at emerging products from the sometimes cutting-edge, sometimes quirky world of gear design. Explore the grid or click through for a slideshow. Support us! GearJunkie may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. View: ☷ Grid ☰ List ❏ Slideshow. Brrrn Board Slide Board.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Formnext: BCN3D adds 3d printing for metal prototypes

BCN3D of Barcelona has added metal printing to its line of 3D printers. Called the Metal Pack, it is aimed at the company’s Epsilon Series 3D printers (right). “This upgrade opens up a new range of applications, especially for spare parts, functional prototyping and tooling, and is mainly aimed at the pharmaceutical, food, automotive, aerospace and manufacturing sectors,” according to BCN3D. “The parts produced by this process have practically identical behaviour to those produced by metal injection moulding or CNC and offer an office-friendly solution with more design freedom.”
Tech Times

Advantages Of Using 3D Printing Services In Fashion

The advantage of using 3D typography assistance in fashion is that they can save you when going out, and you have nothing to put on. All you do is go to your laptop, download the cloth you want and print it out, and it comes out with the correct measurements. This may sound impossible, but the good thing is that this is possible with automation.
Nintendo Life

Random: The Final Smash Bros. Ultimate Mural Looks Exceptional As A 3D Printed Lampshade

With Sora being the final fighter to arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the huge ever-growing mural featuring every fighter in the game is now, finally, complete. Smash Bros boss Masahiro Sakurai recently displayed a print of the finished piece on his wall, and we here at Nintendo Life Towers have the same image as our wallpaper, proudly spread across two monitors. It's large enough to handle many more than a measly two displays we've got, and it has been a non-insignificant factor in our wanting one of those fancy ultra-wide monitors.
techacrobat.com

Why Is On-Demand 3D Printing So Valuable?

Manufacturers work around the clock to meet the ever-increasing demands of the average consumer. Whether that entails higher-quality technology products or responsive clothing that meets their lifestyle needs, 3D printing offers a comprehensive solution with a quick turnaround time. 3D printing, in recent years, has significantly changed the way that...
gadgetsin.com

The 3D Printed Cookie Cutters Inspired by Squid Game

The 3D printed cookie cutters have been ready to bring some symbols in Squid Game cookies to your teatime. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. This is a series of cookie cutters inspired by Squid Game, and 3D printed by 3BRM, a 3D printing studio in Germany. As shown in the images, the cookie cutters feature 4 symbolic signs in the popular TV series including Regenschirm, Dreieck, Kreis, and Stern.
makeuseof.com

The Top 6 Frames to 3D Print for Your DIY Drone

On your way to building a DIY drone? Here are some of the best drone frames you can 3D print for free. Making a sturdy and standard frame is a key part of the process of building your own DIY drone. Of course, you could also buy a frame, but that doesn't match the DIY spirit. Especially if you've already got access to a 3D printer.
tctmagazine.com

Nexa3D brings high-speed 3D printing to the desktop

Nexa3D has marked its return to Formnext with the launch of a new 3D printer, the first from its newly established desktop segment. The XiP adopts the same lubricant sublayer photo-curing (LSPc) technology from Nexa3D's NXE 400 and NXD 200 systems in a bid to bring “high-speed, high-precision polymer 3D printing” to a “smaller footprint and more accessible price point.”
hackaday.com

How To Make A Classy, Brassy Cardboard Pulp Mold

When we last checked in with prolific prototypist [Eric Strebel], he was perfecting the design of an eco-friendly wireless charger and turning his initial paper prototype into a chipboard version 2.0 that takes manufacturing concerns into consideration. At the end of this second video in a series, [Eric] was printing out the early versions of the form by which he would eventually make a brass screen mold for working with cardboard pulp. You know, the stuff that some egg cartons are made from.
techeblog.com

Inventor Builds a Marble Music Machine from Scratch Using a 3D Printer, Resin and Aluminum

You can use a 3D printer for many things, but a marble music machine is probably the last thing to come to mind. Inventor Ivan Miranda did exactly just that, and everything you see here has been 3D-printed, except for the drum, which was crafted from resin, along with the aluminum frame. There were no plans used, as everything had to be made from scratch, and it took around 3-weeks to complete. Read more for a video and additional information.
hackaday.com

Arduino Library Makes Digital Rain Like It’s 1999

There’s going to be a new Matrix movie in theaters next month, and you know what that means: we’re about to see a whole new generation get obsessed with the franchise’s iconic “Digital Rain” effect. Thanks to modern advertisement technology, expect to see lines of glittering text pouring down the displays of everything from billboards to gas pumps pretty soon.
TrendHunter.com

Innovative 3D Printing Devices

The AccuFab-L4k is a brand-new, innovative 3D printing device that brings 4k resolution and huge printing sizes to 3D printers. Capable of size-accurate printing up to 192 mm x 120 mm x 180 mm, the AccuFab-L4k features efficient printing of any task from product prototypes to decorative models. The AccuFab-L4k has a full 4k display, prints at a stellar speed of 10 to 50mm/h, and has a district cooling system to prevent the printer from burning itself out.
HackRead

3D Printing and Engineering; an Overview

One thing about engineering is that you will always come across designs. In fact, most people might tell you that engineering is all about coming up with designs that can work efficiently in a particular setting. As such, engineers have to use the best services in order to deliver structures that function as efficiently as possible.
cnx-software.com

Photon Mono X resin 3D printer review with Wash and Cure Plus Machine – Unboxing and First Prints

Hey, Karl here. Today we are going to unbox and take a look at Anycubic’s Photon Mono X resin 3D printer and Wash and Cure Plus machine. The Mono X is what I would consider a medium size resin 3D printer that boasts a 192x120x245 build volume. Mono is included in the name because they have changed to a mono screen. They say there are 2 advantages when using a mono screen. 1 the screen lasts longer compared to an RGB screen and 2 it allows more light through allowing for faster prints. I won’t go into much detail as I believe most people are aware of this 3D printing method. In summary, UV reactive resin is cured layer by layer until a model is printed. The typical layer height of .05mm vs a typical .2 layer height for FDM printing allows for high detail printing and the layers are barely visible. These larger printers definitely make the printers more useful.
tctmagazine.com

3D Systems debuts new SLS and metal 3D printing systems at Formnext

3D Systems has made several additions to its additive manufacturing product line-up in Frankfurt this week with the launch of four new machines and a host of supporting announcements. The 3D printing leader has debuted its latest selective laser sintering system, the SLS 380, at Formnext as part of a...
Interesting Engineering

Could 3D Printing Be the Future of Construction?

As our cities continue to develop, 3D printing can serve the purpose of building structures faster, cheaper, and more efficiently. The technology has been around since the 1980s, but it wasn’t until the 2000s that it became far more accessible across multiple industries. Initially, 3D printing was originally only used...
hackaday.com

Isolated Oscilloscope Design Process Shows How It’s Done

[Bart Schroder] was busy designing high voltage variable speed motor drives and was lamenting the inability of a standard scope to visualise the waveforms around the switch transistors. This is due to the three phase nature of such motors being driven with three current waveforms, out of phase with each other by 120 degrees, where current flows between each pair of winding taps, without being referenced to a common notion of ground. The average scope on your bench however, definitely is ground-referenced, so visualising such waveforms is a bit of a faff. Then there’s the fact that the motors run at many hundreds of volts, and the prospect of probing that with your precious bench instrument is a little nerve-wracking to say the least. The solution to the issue was obvious, build your own isolated high voltage oscilloscope, and here is the Cleverscope CS448 development journey for your viewing pleasure.
hackaday.com

The Silent Dripper Dispenses Water Without Making Any Sound

Engineering is all about making a design that conforms to a set of requirements. Usually those are boring things like cost, power consumption, volume, mass or compatibility with existing systems. But sometimes, you have to design something with restrictions you might have never considered. [Devon Bray] was tasked with designing a system that could dispense single drops of water, while making absolutely no noise. [Devon]’s blog describes in detail the process of making The Silent Dripper, which was needed for an art installation called The Tender Interval by [Sara Dittrich].
hackaday.com

Star Trek Tap Controller, Take Two

Engineering student and DIY enthusiast [Xasin] thought that the usual ways of controlling various home devices, such as phone apps and web interfaces, were too boring. Instead, he developed the wearable Tap interface which is a cross between a Star Trek comms badge and mobile holo-emitter. The basic idea is to control stuff by tapping the pendant. But things got a little out of hand since this project started two years ago.
hackaday.com

IPod Mod Puts Pi Zero In New Bod

We sure love to see nicely designed products get a new lease on life. Just as the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 was being announced, [production] was stuffing an original RPi Zero into an old iPod’s case. [production] cites several previous, similar projects that showed how to interface with the...
