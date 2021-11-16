ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Herbstreit reveals top performing coaches from Week 11

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Week 11 was another fun one in college football. The weekend saw upsets, close finishes, and impressive individual performances. Following the action, College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit has named his top performing coaches from the Week 11 action.

Herbstreit’s top performing coaches from Week 11

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh: Michigan’s game against Penn State was a grind, but Harbaugh and the Wolverines eventually escaped with a 21-17 victory. It wasn’t a pretty performance, but Michigan improved to 9-1 on the season, including a 6-1 mark in the Big Ten. Michigan has two pivotal games coming up that will decide the team’s College Football Playoff fate.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss earned arguably its most impressive victory of the season with a 29-19 win over Texas A&M. The Rebels flashed a strong all-around offense while shutting down the Aggies offense. The win improves Ole Miss to 8-2 on the season and earns Kiffin the honor of being one of Herbstreit’s top Week 11 coaches.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold: Kansas stunned Texas on Saturday. Leipold opted to go for two in overtime instead of kicking the traditional extra point. The decision was a good one, as the attempt was successful, giving Kansas the win. Leipold has had Kansas playing in some tough games this season, and he was able to earn his second win of the season.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda: Baylor has been very good this season under Aranda, and Saturday’s win over Oklahoma was a signature one. The Baylor defense shut down Oklahoma’s explosive offense, leading to a 27-14 victory. Baylor is now 8-2 on the year, trailing Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 standings.

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson: Anderson has led Utah State to five consecutive victories. That includes Saturday’s 48-17 win over San Jose State. Utah State is now 8-2 on the season and 5-1 against Mountain West opponents.

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning: Georgia’s defense faced arguably its toughest test yet against Tennessee on Saturday. Tennessee’s offense is explosive, providing a unique challenge for the Bulldogs. By holding Tennessee to just 17 points, Georgia showed that the defense is just as dominant as everyone thought it was.

Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown: Louisville cruised to a 41-3 victory over Syracuse on Saturday. Brown’s defense held Syracuse to 13 first downs and 184 total yards, just 46 of which came through the air. Louisville is now 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in the ACC.

Ole Miss defensive coordinator DJ Durkin: In Ole Miss’ victory over Texas A&M, the defense played extremely well. Ole Miss held Texas A&M to 20 first downs and 378 total yards. The Rebels also forced two turnovers, both being interceptions. The Aggies were shut out in the first half.

#College Football Playoff#American Football#College Gameday#Penn State#Wolverines#Texas A M#Rebels#Aggies#Utah State
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

