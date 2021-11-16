ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 consensus four-star Derek Williams blown away by Ole Miss atmosphere for Texas A&M

By Zach Berry about 6 hours
 6 days ago
Derek Williams

Westgate (La.) High School safety Derek Williams made the some 400-mile drive to Oxford, Miss., last weekend for Ole Miss’ primetime 29-19 win over Texas A&M.

