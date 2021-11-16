On3 consensus four-star Derek Williams blown away by Ole Miss atmosphere for Texas A&M

As families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving, we also have one of the best college basketball weeks of the year. “Feast Week” brings daytime basketball, big time matchups, and some great early-season tournaments. Kentucky isn’t taking part in any of the national festivities, but there are two games at Rupp Arena to watch this week. The Albany Great Danes come in tonight and then the North Florida Ospreys are in Lexington on Friday.

