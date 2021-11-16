Century Career Center Intern: Alexander Lopez Ortiz

The semester is ending. Grades almost final. What is the next step? When it comes to planning for the next semester and after, Parkland has the best resources. It’s National Career Development Month, often under appreciated but never forgotten, especially not by Parkland’s Career Counselor, Brennon Hightower. Throughout the month Hightower has and will continue to have easy meet and greets with students in the Student Union (U-wing) to jump-start conversations on their career endeavors. There are only two more chances to meet with her here, from 10 am to 12 pm Monday, November 15th, and from 12 pm to 2 pm Tuesday the 23rd. Creating that conversation with Hightower, if only for 15 minutes will be worth it. If you cannot find the time in those two days, don’t fret, she’s still available. Hightower’s office is in Room U279, where most students will have visited before for academic counseling so they could sign up for their classes. She accepts walk-ins, but due to the semester’s ending approaching, making an appointment might be better.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO