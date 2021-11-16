ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watching A Bugatti EB 110 On A Dyno Is A Sight To Behold

Carscoops
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not very often that we get to see rare, high-priced supercars strapped to a dyno but that’s exactly what this video shows. This clip was recently shared on YouTube by NM2255 and shows a Bugatti EB 110 being tested on the road before getting strapped on to the dyno for...

www.carscoops.com

Motorious

1200-HP Duramax Chevelle Leaves Onlookers Stunned At SEMA

This incredible Chevelle shows the best of classic American styling and powerful engine design. In the first muscle car evolution, people were hungry for a high-horsepower, smaller, cooler-looking car that would set a precedent for muscle cars to come. In 1964 Chevrolet answered this desire with the Chevelle, becoming one of America's favorite classic performance vehicles. But, over years of morphing the incredible car into a fiery, fast coupe with more than enough fun to satisfy any consumer, it was time for a refresh of the brand that had been built around the Chevelle. So, in 1968 Chevy introduced the second generation of Chevelle, essentially sealing its name into American automotive history forever.
CARS
topgear.com

Here are some of the weirdest builds from SEMA 2021

Tipper trucks, or dumper trucks if you prefer and promise not to snigger at the name, are practical workhorses designed for doing a heavy-duty job. Until you slam them so hard down on the deck they need wheel-holes cutting into the load bay itself. Clever. This appears to be an...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Is A Rare Muscle Car Convertible

This is an often overlooked muscle car. Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970s was the car to beat. At the time, the HEMI cars were running the quarter-mile in the low 14-second range, the Corvettes were hailed as having the most power, and the very special LS6 Chevelles were easily breaking into the high 13s. Meanwhile, almost under the radar, independent reviews of the Buick GS were turning up with results insinuating the cars were capable of easily being the fastest thing on the road with a 13.38-second quarter-mile ET. This sparked an argument that continued for decades after and even as the muscle car era was fading, enthusiasts were still duking it out.
CARS
Carscoops

Listen To Chevrolet’s 1,004 HP Crate Engine Fire Up In A Third-Gen Camaro

Ahead of SEMA, Chevrolet Performance handed one of its ZZ632 big-block V8 crate engines over to the guys at Hoonigan to put into a third-generation Camaro. Today, they released their first video of the engine running in the car. The clip starts with the engine basically sitting in the engine...
CARS
thedrive

Listen to a Bugatti EB110 Sing on the Dyno at 8700 RPM

Obscure quad-turbo V12s sound great at full throttle, who knew?. The Bugatti EB110 was one of the more obscure supercars of the 1990s, built by a short-term revival of the brand which only lasted from 1987 to 1995. The cursed supercar, which debuted into a stalling world economy, nevertheless had serious preformance credentials. A handful of these cars were ever produced, and now you can hear one on the dyno at 8700 rpm thanks to the magic of YouTube.
CARS
carthrottle.com

This Bugatti EB110's 8,700rpm Dyno Run Is A Rare Treat

One EB110 owner hasn't let the rarity and value of their car put them off using it properly. Bugatti S.p.A only made 139 EB110s, and it’s fair to assume most don’t get out much, living much of their lives tucked away in climate-controlled garages. That’s inevitable when we’re talking about a rare and incredibly valuable car - an EB110 Super Sport went under the hammer at the Monterey Car Week a couple of months ago for $2,755,000 (just over £2 million).
CARS
Top Speed

This Homemade Bugatti Chiron Actually Runs

Have you heard the quote Necessity is the mother of Invention? Well, the guys at NHẾT TV, from Vietnam certainly seem to swear by it. They’ve already gathered close to a million subscribers on YouTube, and for good reason. They’re USP? Building out replicas of big-name supercars and superbikes. They’ve...
CARS
coinspeaker.com

Bugatti Non-Fungible Tokens Are Coming

Bugatti NFTs are going to hit the non-fungible token marketplaces at well over 231 MPH (the top speed of Bugatti’s EB 110 SuperSport). Before now, there haven’t been any officially minted Bugatti NFT releases that Paradox NFT is aware of. The available ones were nothing but low-quality images that lacked any sort of proper permissions to mint or display. But that is all about to change very soon, and Paradox NFT is going to make it happen. This event will be one for the books! Unless the Bugatti owners decide to release NFTs of their beautiful sports cars themselves, this upcoming release of Bugatti designs (provided by the Bugatti owners) with Paradox NFT may be the only official Bugatti-related non-fungible tokens ever released into the galaxy. Do the customers know what this means? That means that everyone and their mom is gonna be on the lookout for these. These NFTs will be extremely rare, and word on the street is that they’ll be one-of-a-kind drawings and renderings of one or two Bugatti models. Paradox NFT will announce the actual model names and numbers when Paradox NFT begins to close in on the launch date.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Motor1.com

Enjoy The Sound Of A 1994 Bugatti EB110 Doing A Dyno Run

Seeing a Bugatti EB110 is a rare enough sight, but here's a chance to watch one on a dyno. Plus, the driver takes it on the road and isn't afraid to push the supercar a little. The downside is that according to the YouTube comments the owner doesn't want to...
CARS
topgear.com

Behold: a 750bhp, naturally-aspirated V10 Toyota Supra

Professional skid merchant Ryan Tuerck finishes his Formula Supra project and... woah. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Professional tyre antagonist/Formula Drift champion Ryan Tuerck has unveiled his latest homework: a Toyota Supra equipped with a motorsport...
CARS
Road & Track

Listen to This GR Yaris With Stock Internals Make Nearly 500 HP on a Dyno

Going by horsepower per liter, the Toyota GR Yaris has one of the most powerful production engines currently on the market. Its 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-three is rated at an incredible 268 hp straight from the factory. While that sounds incredibly high-strung, it seems the engine has a whole lot more left on the table, even with mostly stock internals.
CARS
Carscoops

Porsche 911 Safari Spied Again Showing Its Adventurous Rally-Bred Spirit

While Porsche is already offering countless variants of the 992, there is a special one coming up in the following years. We are talking about the long-rumored 911 Safari which is set to revive the rally-prepped 911s of the past. Our spy photographers caught the model during testing on public roads, with minimum camouflage hinting at a possible 2022 reveal.
CARS
Carscoops

How Would You Configure Your Pretend 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS?

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is a car wealthy enthusiasts have been clamoring for many years and just a couple of days after its unveiling, the online configurator has been released. The configurator reveals that the Cayman GT4 RS can be finished in one of nine standard colors, which include...
CARS
Carscoops

First 2022 BMW M240i Coupe Reviews Are In, See What They’re Saying

It seems that lately every single new BMW causes some kind of controversy upon its release due to its design. However, is the new M240i xDrive Coupe fun enough to drive to overcome its somewhat questionable styling?. The M240i xDrive will sit at the top of the new 2-Series Coupe...
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Nissan Altima Goes Dark With New Midnight Edition

Some things never seen to go out of style and a number of automakers apparently believe blackout editions fall into this category as we’ve seen countless versions over the years. The latest is the 2022 Nissan Altima Midnight Edition, which is based on the mid-level SR trim and available exclusively...
CARS
Carscoops

The New Nissan Z Sounds Like A Baby GT-R

The new Nissan Z has all the right ingredients to be an excellent sports car and while we will have to wait until next year before putting it through its paces, expectations are higher for the 370Z’s successor. As it stands, Nissan is continuing to test the car and a...
CARS
Carscoops

For €43,000, ABT Will Give Your Audi RS6 And RS Q8 A Healthy Power Boost

German tuner ABT Sportsline has unveiled its two latest creations, named the RS6-S and RSQ8-S. The two vehicles are slightly tamer than the RS6-R and RSQ8-R that ABT also offers its customers, but that’s not to say they are short on performance. Quite the opposite, in fact. ABT’s modifications start...
CARS
Carscoops

Watch Three Retro Revivals Compete In A Rainy Drag Race

It’s hard to be an enthusiast and see the ridiculous prices that have consumed the classic car market and not feel a little sad. But sometimes there’s a reminder that not everything is about money. With a little money (okay, more like a potentially achievable amount of money) and a...
CARS
Carscoops

Maserati Grecale To Feature Turbo And Supercharged Mild-Hybrid Engine With 296 HP

Maserati was originally slated to unveil the Grecale on November 16th, but the company decided to postpone the crossover’s debut until the spring of 2022 due to the continuing chip crisis. While the model’s introduction is now months away, new details are starting to emerge about the vehicle as a...
CARS

