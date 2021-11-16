ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Late Night reunion nearly 30 years in the making

By Gino Salomone
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 90's icon gets the documentary treatment. Gino joins...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
vanyaland.com

Jared Freid makes late-night debut on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jared Freid and Jimmy Fallon may share the same initials, but after Freid’s milestone moment in the limelight, it’s clear who was the star of the evening. Making his late-night debut on Thursday (November 11), the Needham native brought a quick-shot arsenal of material to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that touched on a few different topics, but put a heavy focus on the unshakable childish ways of adults, and the joys of, or rather the emotional gauntlet you endure when going home for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Latto “Big Energy” On The Late Night

Latto made her late night television debut on The Late Show. Latto is having one hell of a year. And on Wednesday night (Nov. 17), she made her late night television debut as the musical guest on The Late Night with Seth Meyers. Accompanied by her band and backup dancers,...
CELEBRITIES
phillyvoice.com

Lizzy McAlpine makes late night debut on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Wynnewood native Lizzy McAlpine has gone national after an explosive few years, debuting her latest song "erase me" on Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live". The song, which is a collaboration with British musician Jacob Collier, was released on Nov. 17 with an accompanying video. It's the singer's second release this past month, following the premiere of "doomsday" on October 27. McAlpine previously released a live EP in April entitled "When The World Stopped Moving," filled with songs that were first released on her social media.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Night#Hollywood#The Documentary
Vulture

Amber Ruffin Gives Emotional Message on Late Night

Up until the last minute, a late-night show could completely change. It’s at the mercy of the news whether or not the writers will have to write silly celebrity gossip jokes or write a heartfelt message to those who might need it. After a tough news day, late-night host Amber Ruffin of The Amber Ruffin Show has an important message for her audience. Instead of directing her frustration to the Rittenhouse verdict, Ruffin addressed the viewer by reminding them that they matter. She acknowledges that “it’s easy to feel like you don’t [matter]” when verdicts like the Rittenhouse case are decided. But Ruffin also recognizes that when marginalized people realize they matter, others will try to silence them. She reminded the audience of their power when they might be feeling powerless, stepping up to the plate of hosts before her to address the nation. Much like her jokes, Ruffin has committed to the entire job of being a late-night host, even the more difficult parts.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Photos Of Late Rapper Young Dolph And Longtime Love Mia Jaye From Their Nearly 10 Years Together

The couple shared two beautiful kids and based on photos of them together, a lot of love. On Nov. 17, rapper Young Dolph, known for his feature work, like the OT Genasis hit “Cut It,” as well as his own Billboard dominating albums, was shot and killed in his native Memphis while stopping by a bakery he frequented. The news was a shock to music fans, who flocked to stream his music. Many also flocked to the page of his longtime partner, Mia Jaye, to post words of encouragement and send their condolences. The fact that Jaye, who spoke out against senseless violence within the community that kills Black men, lost her love to gun violence left many wanting to offer her support.
RELATIONSHIPS
primetimer.com

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds swap late-night Jimmys

Ferrell and Reynolds pulled a late-night switcheroo Wednesday on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ferrell, who was supposed to be Fallon's guest, ended up on Kimmel's show in pajamas. He was filling in for Reynolds, who was supposed to Kimmel's guest but ended up with Fallon on The Tonight Show, filling in for Ferrell.
CELEBRITIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

It's an autobiographical musical by Playwright Jonathan Larson, an aspiring composer, worried he made the wrong career choice. Gino recently sat down with the stars of the new movie Tick, Tick... Boom!.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb shares surprise wedding news with photos alongside Today co-stars

Hoda Kotb is dealing with a double dose of celebration as she revealed on social media that a major event she attended just became an even happier occasion. The Today Show star shared pictures of herself with several of her co-stars at the Matrix Awards, including Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker among others.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tiger King's Carole Baskin breaks silence after missing husband 'found alive'

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has broken her silence following claims her first husband, Don Lewis, has been "found alive" in Costa Rica over 20 years after his disappearance. The animal rights activist, who became an internet sensation along with now imprisoned Joe Exotic thanks to the Netflix true-crime documentary, was appearing Thursday's edition of This Morning when she was asked about the claims.
CELEBRITIES
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy