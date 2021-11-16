Late Night reunion nearly 30 years in the making

Up until the last minute, a late-night show could completely change. It’s at the mercy of the news whether or not the writers will have to write silly celebrity gossip jokes or write a heartfelt message to those who might need it. After a tough news day, late-night host Amber Ruffin of The Amber Ruffin Show has an important message for her audience. Instead of directing her frustration to the Rittenhouse verdict, Ruffin addressed the viewer by reminding them that they matter. She acknowledges that “it’s easy to feel like you don’t [matter]” when verdicts like the Rittenhouse case are decided. But Ruffin also recognizes that when marginalized people realize they matter, others will try to silence them. She reminded the audience of their power when they might be feeling powerless, stepping up to the plate of hosts before her to address the nation. Much like her jokes, Ruffin has committed to the entire job of being a late-night host, even the more difficult parts.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO