In a recent poll, a majority of Americans answered affirmatively when asked if President Joe Biden was trying to do too much. At the same time, fully 7 in 10 polled say that America is on the wrong track. That the latter sentiment is accompanying the former should not come as a surprise to anyone who actually wakes up with the responsibility for running a business and/or leading other human beings. People are capable of handling only so much, and when their practical limits are exceeded, bad things start to happen. Smart business leaders are those who recognize these things and plan accordingly - ensuring that their teams focus on a finite number of manageable priorities.

