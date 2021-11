Parameswaran Hari, MD, MRCP: Let’s go to the first case. This is a 51-year-old man who underwent myeloablative conditioning for AML [acute myeloid leukemia] and had a matched unrelated donor transplant. GVHD [graft-vs-host disease] prophylaxis was tacrolimus and methotrexate. The donor was a 40-year-old CMV [cytomegalovirus]–seropositive woman with 2 children. The patient had an uncomplicated initial transplant course, and then grafted by day 18. Now it’s day 24, and the patient has developed a maculopapular rash on his face, chest, arms, shoulders, and back. He’s also had diarrhea 4 times a day for the past 3 days. We don’t know the volume of this diarrhea, but it clearly looks like he has a skin rash and GI [gastrointestinal] symptoms.

