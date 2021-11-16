ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

IATSE members ratify contracts that boost wages, conditions

thestand.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContracts address quality-of-life issues such as rest and meal breaks, boost revenues from streaming, include raises for all members, and lift those at the bottom to a living wage. The following is from IATSE:. LOS ANGELES (Nov. 16, 2021) — Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees,...

www.thestand.org

Comments / 0

Related
thestand.org

Teamsters 174 on ULP strike at Gary Merlino Construction

SEATTLE (Nov. 23, 2021) — At 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, pickets went up at Gary Merlino Construction plants in Renton and Seattle as workers walked off the job in an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike. The strike was called after GMC management refused to bargain in good faith with Teamsters Local 174.
SEATTLE, WA
bizjournals

Boston Globe union ratifies contract after nearly 3-year battle

The members of the union representing journalists and business-side employees at the Boston Globe have ratified a new contract after nearly three years of contentious negotiations. The Boston Newspaper Guild, which has more than 300 members, announced Friday evening that a majority of members voted to support the new contract,...
LABOR ISSUES
Industry Week

UAW Deere Workers Ratify New 6-Year Contract, Return to Work

This piece has been updated. The United Auto Workers announced late Wednesday evening that striking members at 14 John Deere plants in Iowa and four other states voted to approve the tractor company’s latest contract offer. According to a union statement, 61% of about 10,100 workers voted to approve the contract while 39% voted against. Employees returned to work for the third shift November 17.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iatse#Labor Union#Living Wage#Allied Crafts#Iatse International
Collider

IATSE Ratifies New Film/TV Contracts, Deal Loses Popular Vote

Earlier this week, members of the union IATSE voted to ratify the deal made with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). Per Deadline, the results are in and by the narrowest of margins, the world of Hollywood will keep on spinning as a strike has been averted. The vote, which follows standard electoral college system rules, came in much closer than usual, with a vote for ratification coming in at 50.3% and 49.7% voting no on both contracts proposed.
MOVIES
Variety

IATSE Contract Ratification Decided by Razor-Thin Vote Margins in Two Guilds

The IATSE Basic Agreement ratification passed on Monday by the narrowest of margins, with a few hundred votes in two guilds deciding the outcome. A bare majority of the 40,000-odd members of the 13 West Coast locals voted to reject the agreement — with 50.4% voting no and 49.6% voting yes. But the union’s contracts are ratified based on a delegate system, with delegates awarded based on the majority vote within each local. By that measure, the contract was approved by a vote of 256 to 188. This is the first time in 32 years that an IATSE contract has been ratified...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Los Angeles

Hollywood Crew Union Narrowly Ratifies New Contract With Industry Producers

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have ratified two contracts with Hollywood's studios that address the union's call for better working hours, safer workplace conditions and improved benefits. Around 56% of the 641 delegate votes from all 36 locals voting for the basic and area standards agreements...
LABOR ISSUES
IndieWire

IATSE Members Approve Contracts: The Strike Threat Is Over, but Labor Strife Won’t Go Away

IATSE members have voted to ratify two new three-year contracts with the AMPTP, ending the possibility of a strike that would have severely disrupted production. But the vote was close, confirming the divide between the union’s leaders and their rank-and-file members and making it clear that the labor strife in Hollywood won’t go away anytime soon. The vote is similar to the presidential Electoral College, where each local has a number of delegates in proportion to their size and the majority vote awards delegates on a winner-take-all basis. For the Hollywood Basic Agreement, the vote was 256-188 from delegates representing the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vulture

IATSE Narrowly Ratifies New Three-Year Contracts With AMPTP

IATSE announced on Monday that members of the union have voted to ratify the two new contracts, the Basic Agreement and the Area Standards Agreement, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), according to a press release. AMPTP is a trade group that represents the major studios, streaming services, and Hollywood producers. The combined vote for both contracts was 359 (56 percent) to 282 (44 percent) out of 641 total delegate votes from the 36 local unions eligible. The three-year contracts are ratified through an electoral-college system, with 72 percent of eligible union members casting ballots. “Our goal was to achieve fair contracts that work for IATSE members in television and film — that address quality-of-life issues and conditions on the job like rest and meal breaks,” said IATSE International president Matthew Loeb. “We met our objectives for this round of bargaining and built a strong foundation for future agreements.”
ENTERTAINMENT
The Portland Mercury

IATSE Members Narrowly Voted to Ratify New Contract, Ending Strike Threat. What's Next For Portland Film Set Workers?

In a closely watched vote, national members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) have voted to ratify a new three-year agreement. The vote by the labor union representing more than 150,000 workers in the entertainment industry—including hundreds based in the Pacific Northwest—also takes a looming strike threat off the table.
PORTLAND, OR
The Hollywood Reporter

IATSE Members Begin Ratification Vote on Controversial Tentative Deal

Deal or no deal? After months of getting increasingly vocal about their work conditions, members of IATSE are about to decide whether to accept the strike-averting tentative bargain that their union made with the major Hollywood studios on Oct. 16. IATSE members begin voting today via an online ballot system on ratification of a tentative three-year Basic Agreement and Area Standards Agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The agreements affect roughly 60,000 film and TV workers and, as the vote begins, many insiders admit they are not certain what the outcome will be. On Thursday, IATSE international...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

Opposition Growing To Proposed IATSE Contract As Members Prepare To Vote & Industry Faces Uncharted Waters

Growing rank-and-file opposition to IATSE’s tentative agreement for a new film and TV contract could spell trouble for its ratification as voting by the membership begins and ends this weekend. Opponents have been holding a series of members-only town hall meetings – to which their union leaders aren’t invited – to express their discontent and share their concerns. “The general consensus at the town halls run by members is a ‘No’ vote, although I think it’s going to be very close,” said an activist who attended a virtual town hall Saturday. Social media is also rife with calls for a “No”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

Shelby steelworkers ratify contract

SHELBY -- The striking United Steelworkers Local 3057 workers approved the contract ratification on Thursday afternoon. According to a message from USW Local 3057, the final tally of the contract ratification vote was 245-202. The contract was ratified. A tentative agreement was reported Wednesday involving a new contract for Shelby's...
SHELBY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy