One person was injured after an ATV accident yesterday afternoon in Sparta. The Sparta Police Department reports that they were called to 1200 River Road around 4:30 yesterday to respond to the accident. It was determined that a single driver was thrown from the ATV, and suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver was flown by helicopter to a La Crosse Hospital. The name of the ATV operator hasn’t been released yet, and their status is unknown, in the press release, the Sparta Police Department reports that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The Sparta Police Department and the WI DNR are investigating.

SPARTA, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO