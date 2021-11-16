ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Shining Vale’: Starz Sets Premiere for Courteney Cox’s Supernatural Comedy

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Starz has announced a premiere date for its buzzy new supernatural comedy series,Shining Vale, headlined by Courteney Cox. On Sunday,...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rainey Jr. Shades STARZ Over "Power Book II" Premiere, 50 Cent Chimes In

After being arguably the most universally despised character from 50 Cent's popular STARZ crime drama Power, Michael Rainey Jr. has grown into the role of one the most likable lead characters in 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp's ambitious Powerverse. This weekend, his main project, Power Book II: Ghost, returns for its second season, and Wednesday, November 17, the cast of the show met up for the star-studded New York City premiere.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

BMF season 2 premiere date hopes: When could it return to Starz?

Following this weekend’s finale, it obviously makes a great deal of sense to want to know a BMF season 2 premiere date. When will it be? Is there some fantastic stuff coming around the horizon? Here is some of what we’re set up to answer within this piece. Let’s begin...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book IV: Force premiere date, teaser unveiled at Starz

This morning, Starz did all of us a gigantic favor: Making it clear we won’t be waiting long for Power Book IV: Force. Today, the network confirmed that the Joseph Sikora-led spin-off will be premiering on Sunday, February 6. They also uploaded a new teaser that officially confirms the show’s Chicago setting with gusto and, of course, violence. This is Tommy’s spin-off we’re talking about here! While he’s in a new city, we do think he’s very much the same guy; he’s not the sort of person who is quickly going to change his stripes.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
thenerdstash.com

Starz Comedy Horror Series ‘Shining Vale’ Has Release Date

The comedy-horror series Shining Vale has set a March 6 premiere date on Starz. The series comes from the mind of Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produced it. Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman have a hand in production as well. Shining Vale is about a family that moves from the city to a small town into a home with a terrible history. Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino will be in the family comedy-horror.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Supernatural Comedy Anime Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai's 1st Video Reveals Cast, Studio, 2022 TV Debut

Hisako Kanemoto, Rina Hidaka, Konomi Kohara, Maaya Uchida, Kaori Ishihara star. The official website for the anime of Imari Arita's Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai. manga (The Company Slave Wants to Be Healed by a Little Ghost Girl) manga began streaming the first promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast, studio, visual, and 2022 television premiere.
COMICS
Variety

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Pilot Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” pilot at HBO Max has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (“The Lodge”), and Kassius Nelson (“Last Night in Soho,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will star in the three lead roles. Rexstrew is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and “Dead Boy Detectives” would mark his onscreen debut. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — who decided not to enter the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Yearly Departed’: Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Dulcé Sloan, More Join Amazon Comedy Special; Premiere Date Set

Amazon Prime Video has set its all-female lineup for the second installment of Yearly Departed, its comedy special that will put 2021 to rest. Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Meg Stalter (Hacks), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North) and X Mayo (The Daily Show) will join host Yvonne Orji in the special, along with Alessia Cara who will deliver a musical send-off to everything we are leaving behind this year. Set for premiere on December 23 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, this year’s eulogists will bid farewell to Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom, along with a few more surprises. The inaugural Yearly Departed, which eulogized 2020, received a WGA Award nomination in the Comedy/Variety Specials category and won a Gracie Award. Yearly Departed hails from Amazon Studios, Done+Dusted, and Scrap Paper Pictures. The special is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-winner Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) returns as the director for this year’s special.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Greg Kinnear
Person
Merrin Dungey
blackfilm.com

“The Afterparty,” Murder-Mystery Comedy Series Starring Tiffany Haddish, Set To Premiere January 28 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+‘ has revealed that the highly anticipated murder-mystery comedy series, “The Afterparty,” will debut on Friday, January 28, 2022. “The Afterparty” is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. The eight-episode first season will launch with three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.
TV SERIES
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa discusses the big Season 6 premiere twist and leaning into the supernatural this season

The Riverdale creator and showrunner says Tuesday's premiere is "very much in-continuity, so we’re not picking up in (Episode) 606 as we would before it. It is very much continuing, in a strange way, all of the episodes from the end of Season 5. The idea was, ‘Let’s swing for the fences, let’s do something that fans have been asking for,'” Aguirre-Sacasa explains. What fans were asking, he clarifies, is, “‘When is Riverdale going to go full-horror, full-supernatural?’ That’s always a big decision and a big swing, but it felt like, ‘Oh well, this could be the time to do it.'”
RIVERDALE, CA
theplaylist.net

‘Party Down’: STARZ Brings Back The Original Cast & Creators For A New Season Of The Comedy Series

Typically, when we discuss TV show revivals, such as the most recent “Dexter” return, the show is something that has a devoted fanbase and ran for at least four or five seasons. Well, then you look at “Party Down,” which is getting a revival, more than a decade after its final episode, and it only has two seasons (20 episodes total). Apparently, there is quite the devoted fanbase, huh?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Comedy Series#Victorian
tvseriesfinale.com

Party Down: Starz Comedy Series Revived with Six Original Stars to Return

Party Down is getting back to work. Starz is reuniting six of the seven original stars from the comedy series for more fun and antics. The original series aired on the cable channel for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. The six-episode revival went into development earlier this year. Adam...
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Hailee Steinfeld, Alaqua Cox & More Attend 'Hawkeye' LA Premiere

Hailee Steinfeld and Alaqua Cox hit the red carpet at the premiere of their upcoming series Hawkeye, held at El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday (November 17) in Hollywood. The ladies are both making their Marvel debuts in the new show, as Kate Bishop and Maya Lopez/Echo, respectively. Joining them at...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Yardbarker

David Arquette thanks 'Scream' director for introducing him to Courteney Cox: 'I got a baby out of it'

It would seem that the center of a love story is the last place "Scream" belongs, but such was the case for David Arquette and Courteney Cox. The now-exes first met while filming the 1996 horror film, directed by Wes Craven. Arquette played Dewey Riley. Cox starred as reporter Gale Weathers. Both reprised their roles for "Scream 2" ('97), "Scream 3" (2000), "Scream 4" ('11), and the forthcoming fifth installment titled "Scream."
MOVIES
WXIA 11 Alive

Netflix producing comedy series set inside world's last Blockbuster Video

BEND, Ore. — Netflix announced it is producing a new comedy series that is set inside a place that is the antithesis of an online streaming service: the last Blockbuster Video store on Earth. Netflix tweeted Wednesday that Randall Park will star in a comedy series that takes place inside the store, located in Bend, Oregon.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy