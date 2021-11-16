ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson reveals connection to James Bond you might not know

By Write For Us
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson has revealed he has a familial link with the James Bond franchise, with his grandfather appearing in You Only Live Twice. Yep, in case you didn't know, Peter Maivia – who was a famous wrestler too – popped up in the 1967 007 movie, playing the role of a...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Peter Maivia
