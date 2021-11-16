ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Names – Details

By Brandon Ewing
 7 days ago

According to Fightful, WWE has filed for new trademarks for several ring names. Those names are:. The application was filed on November 11th. The WWE applications were filed with the following description...

wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Ricochet Dating WWE NXT Ring Announcer

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are dating in real-life. Ricochet took to Instagram earlier this week and posted a photo of the two of them having a romantic moment in an elevator. Irvin replied in the comments section, saying, “I love you.” Ricochet later replied, saying, “@samanthairvinwwe I love you too.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Karrion Kross Changes Ring Name, First Post-WWE Match Revealed

The former WWE RAW Superstar is back to using the Killer Kross name on the indies, and will make his ring return at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ. Kross will go up against former ROH star Flip Gordon at the event. As noted earlier...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Discusses WWE Possibly Releasing Him

WWE has released a lot of talent and employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Xavier Woods is not worried about the day of him potentially getting a call to let him know he’s been let go. The reason for that is due to him building a brand outside of WWE such as his hosting gig on G4.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship Due to Injury

Due to a number of injuries sustained or amplified over the past year, Kenny Omega is not working the upcoming Triplemanía Regia II show on Dec. 4 for AAA. The news was confirmed by Konnan, AAA’s head of creative, who also stated that Omega has vacated the mega championship. AAA is currently in discussions with AEW for a replacement for Triplemanía Regia.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Vanessa Bryant Files Trademarks For Kobe Bryant Brand Wine

Vanessa Bryant's business handlings since Kobe Bryant's tragic January 2020 passing have paid great tribute to him. She has had to manage deals with Nike, BodyArmour and their own family Mambacita line in his absence. Now, Vanessa Bryant looks to pursue a wine business under Kobe's name, which aligned himself...
NBA
ComicBook

WWE's Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's Oldest Daughter Has Begun Wrestling Training

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's oldest daughter, Aurora Rose Levesque, has already begun her training to be a professional wrestler, as confirmed by her mother in a new interview with TalkSport. Stephanie explained, "We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's (Vince McMahon) job.' So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do."
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Shocks With A Rock Bottom

This year's Survivor Series has been nearly as much of an event featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson than the current "Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns, but that didn't stop the current Universal Champion from paying homage to his cousin by performing a Rock Bottom of his own. Though neither Big E nor Roman Reigns put their respective championships on the line, that didn't stop the superstars from giving this match their all as the main event of Survivor Series 2021.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Nia Jax's WWE release

In recent weeks, WWE has returned to substantially cut its rosters, carrying out some fairly important releases that have taken away from the federation's rings very famous characters, such as Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Ember Moon and many others. Among the many, what certainly caused the most stir...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Responds To Fan Criticism

Seth Rollins took to Twitter this week and responded to a fan who said the former WWE Champion looks down on the indies. In a now-deleted tweet, a fan named Brian Moore called Rollins out and accused him of looking down on the indies, despite that being where he came from. The fan responded to an old indie match with Rollins, Bryan Danielson and current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
WWE
WWE

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

On a historic night for Randy Orton that saw him break the record for most pay-per-view matches in WWE history, The Viper once again delivered an RKO out of nowhere to give RK-Bro a victory over The Usos. Despite their new partnership, Orton and Riddle looked like veterans in the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Tag Team Champion Requests To Be Released From WWE

So far in 2021 fans have seen over 80 Superstars get released from WWE, as well as numerous employees, and now it seems that another name is on his way out the door as former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty recently took to social media to announce that he’s requested his release.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE SmackDown Preview Teases Next Superstar to Step Up to Roman Reigns

– WWE released a new preview video today for this week’s post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown. The new preview clip teases, “Who will be brave enough to step up to Universal champion Roman Reigns?” That clip is available below. At Survivor Series last Sunday, Roman Reigns was victorious in...
WWE

Comments / 0

