ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Freedom, or a new form of tyranny?

By editor@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 7 days ago

Freedom without consideration for others is not freedom, but a new form of tyranny. Picture a 2-year-old who refuses to cooperate. They become little tyrants. All virtues live in balance with other virtues. Being...

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
quillette.com

The Temptations of Tyranny

When Shigalyov, one of the revolutionaries in Dostoevsky’s Demons, lays out his “system of world organization,” he admits that he got “entangled in my own data.” Confronted with the brutal logic of his idealism, he is forced to concede that his conclusion “directly contradicts the original idea from which I start.” His starting point, familiar to generations of revolutionaries, is the idea of “unlimited freedom.” Rather than taking Shigalyov to the Utopia he imagines, it leads him down a path that ends in “unlimited despotism.” Far from being disturbed by this unpalatable discovery, Shigalyov resolves his cognitive dissonance with a deepened sense of the correctness of his vision: “apart from my solution of the social formula, there can be no other.” The revolutionary agitator sees his ideals collapse into their opposite, but even this does not damage the certainty with which he clings to them.
RELIGION
timesexaminer.com

The Plane Truth about Vax Tyranny

What air travel needs right now is more restrictions, said 37 Democratic lawmakers in a letter to President Biden, saying, "as the nation approaches holiday season, we ask that you put in place requirements for airline passengers to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID or a negative test to board a domestic flight." Their call for further travel restrictions doesn't just unhappily coincide with the holiday travel season; they explicitly cite that as a reason to enact the restrictions.
U.S. POLITICS
outreachmagazine.com

Wicca: An Old Deception in a New Form

There’s a dangerous deception making the rounds that Wicca practices and Christian faith can coexist. The news story couldn’t have been more direct: “There may now be more Americans who identify as practicing witches … than there are members of mainline Presbyterianism.”. Oh my. Even worse:. “… Wicca has effectively...
RELIGION
Reason.com

The New York Times Is Protected by Freedom of the Press. So Is James O'Keefe.

A state judge yesterday issued an order that purports to constrain how The New York Times covers Project Veritas, a self-described "non-profit journalism enterprise" founded by conservative activist James O'Keefe. The Times, which is challenging the order, rightly notes that it raises serious First Amendment issues. But the paper itself seems confused about the rights guaranteed by that amendment, implying that "freedom of the press" is limited to "the news media." That interpretation is convenient for the Times, but it is not consistent with what history tells us about the original public understanding of the phrase.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyranny#The Spokesman Review
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Post

On executive privilege, Mark Meadows has just about everything wrong

Peter Keisler served as assistant attorney general and acting attorney general during the George W. Bush administration. Stuart Gerson served as assistant attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration and acting attorney general during the Clinton administration. Alan Raul served as ​​associate counsel to President Ronald Reagan, representing the White House during the Iran-contra investigations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
inquirer.com

One word that might’ve convicted Kyle Rittenhouse | The Grammarian

Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Laredo Morning Times

Protection Act becomes law

The Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act  has become law as the bill was signed at the White House. Rep. Henry Cuellar announced last month the passage in the House of Representatives of the Protection Act a decade after the attack of both agents by in Mexico.
LAREDO, TX
thecut.com

Yet Another Investigation Does Not Look Good for Andrew Cuomo

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released the 46-page report detailing its impeachment investigation of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, concluding there’s “overwhelming evidence” he engaged in sexual harassment, the New York Times reports. Cuomo resigned from office in August after New York attorney general Letitia James launched...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden wants to liberate people from caring for their family

President Joe Biden is really upset that you might be spending too much time with your mother or your children. It’s not entirely clear what Biden is talking about here. The “nearly 2 million” number resembles the 1.8 million-woman reduction in the labor force over the course of the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sunflowerstatejournal.com

House passes vaccine mandate bill

(Developing: Will be updated) Battling back against the federal government, the Kansas House on Monday passed a bill over the objections of the business community that would fine companies that don't waive federal vaccine mandates for religious or medical reasons. The House voted 78-40 to pass the bill, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy