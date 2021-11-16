ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Cruz, Boothe pick a fight with Big Bird

The Spokesman-Review
 7 days ago

Ted Cruz and Lisa Boothe, two Republicans, are accusing Big Bird on Sesame Street of political propaganda for the government because he got vaccinated? And possibly other Republicans are thinking this way? To me this borders on idiocy!. To actually take a creative...

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

What a dodo for taking on Big Bird

I grew up in an apolitical family. I don’t ever remember a political discussion around the dinner table, and while my parents did what they considered their duty as an American to vote, I think it was more along the lines of what their friends had suggested than anything born of conviction.
ANIMALS
Morning Sun

Column: Big Bird and Ted Cruz have had their COVID shot, and you?

“Sesame Street” is an educational TV program for the young in age and heart. It first aired on public television on November 10, 1969. Jim Henson developed the Muppets for “Sesame Street” using his skills as an actor, composer, puppet master, animator, and inventor. The show incorporates developmental psychology, early childhood education, and cultural diversity. Our family has enjoyed it for 52 years, especially the specials featuring the Muppets, including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz's beef with Big Bird set up a raucous 'SNL' cold open on 'Ted Cruz Street'

Noted professional moron Ted Cruz, the "esteemed" U.S. Senator from Texas, spent time in his taxpaer-funded job in recent days striking up a beef with Big Bird. The towering yellow Sesame Street icon committed what Cruz sees as the cardinal sin of getting a COVID vaccine publicly, and in a way the Senator fears will brainwash kids. So of course, as a new episode of Saturday Night Live arrived over the weekend, comedy vet Aidy Bryant slipped into her blistering Cruz impersonation for a brutal takedown of the Senator and the harmful GOP views he espouses.
U.S. POLITICS
heraldstandard.com

Building Big Bird Back Better

I don’t have anything against Big Bird. He’s fine as far as I’m concerned. But I’m 73 years old. I’ve never quite been in that big fellow’s target audience. So, when that 8-foot 2-inch, anthropomorphic bird found himself in the crosshairs of a U.S. senator, I had some research to do.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
wiltonbulletin.com

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Ted Cruz's anti-Big Bird Stance with 'Sesame Street' parody

After Ted Cruz called Big Bird “government propaganda” on Twitter because that fictional character’s account tweeted about the COVID-19 vaccine, “Saturday Night Live” saw an opportunity to create a fictional new kids’ show from the senator. Titled “Cruz Street” and hosted by Aidy Bryant as Cruz, that sketch opened the Nov. 13 episode of NBC’s late-night comedy show.
TV & VIDEOS
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Boothe
Person
Aesop
Person
Ted Cruz
News Channel Nebraska

'SNL' takes kids to Ted Cruz Street with Big Bird

"Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend's show with Sen. Ted Cruz taking kids to "Ted Cruz Street," a play on "Sesame Street," on a channel called "Newsmax Kids." The Texas senator, who was played by Aidy Bryant, welcomed everyone to the show while standing near a stoop. "Hello, I'm Texas...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Beaumont Enterprise

'Big Bird' now running for Texas senate amid Ted Cruz vaccine scuffle

All the neighbors on Sesame Street are coming together to support Big Bird in his run for Texas office. We’re not actually talking about the real gang, but a parody that has now evolved on social media and continues to gain traction. It all stems from Sen. Ted Cruz criticizing the real Big Bird for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Cruz accused the beloved children’s character of spreading government propaganda in a Twitter post on Saturday, November 6.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heaven Help Us#Republicans#Big Bird On#Smokey The Bear
everythinglubbock.com

Big Bird’s not running for Texas Senate but a parody is beefing with Ted Cruz

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Follow Big Bird as we work to remove Ted Cruz!”. In a rivalry you could never have predicted, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is being taken to task by Big Bird, or more specifically, a parody of the large yellow “Sesame Street” star after the real Big Bird shared a tweet encouraging children to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lima News

Big Bird backlash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Smokey Bear taught kids the importance of preventing wildfires. McGruff the Crime Dog warned them not to talk to strangers. And in 1972, Big Bird lined up on “Sesame Street” to receive a measles vaccine as part of a campaign to get more youngsters inoculated against the disease.
ENTERTAINMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Big Bird parody account goes viral, claiming he will unseat Cruz

DALLAS — A group of parody Twitter accounts representing Sesame Street characters has gone viral after trolling Sen. Ted Cruz, who earlier in the week ruffled Big Bird’s feathers when he accused the Muppet character of being a government shill for promoting COVID-19 vaccines for kids. On Nov. 6, Big...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Dallas Observer

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Apparently Thinks Big Bird is 'The Media'

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is not one to back down from a fight, and this week, he bravely called out one of the media’s most devious delegates: Big Bird. For decades, Big Bird has served as one of Sesame Street’s preeminent anchors, delivering the day’s hard-hitting news to the nation’s malleable young minds. From his informative report on athlete Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s math skills to his hot take on gendered bathrooms, America's information-hungry youths look to the large yellow avian to make sense of the world.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘Are You Angry Yet?’ Dan Abrams Mocks Media Firestorm Over Ted Cruz’s Fight With Big Bird

Dan Abrams took on the major media outrage surrounding Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) ongoing fight against Big Bird urging the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Mediaite founder used the latest “Mediaite Moments” segment of his NewsNation show, Dan Abrams Live, to look at how Sesame Street became the latest battleground for vaccines after Big Bird encouraged kids to get inoculated. To make his point, Abrams rolled through multiple Fox News clips where anchors and pundits sneered at Sesame Street’s attempts to encourage public health.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

Tiny Ted Cruz bites Big Bird: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- During the Texas freeze and power outage Senator Ted Cruz flew out to Cancun. With the Covid pandemic, he stuck around showing how small he can be by pecking at Big Bird on twitter for gently endorsing Covid vaccines for children. The Harvard-Princeton grad griped that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy