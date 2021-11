The Democrats have plenty of reason to fear a blow-out in next year’s midterms—and Bill de Blasio's New York City helps to explain why. The party's defeats up and down the ballot in Virginia were no one-off. A red wave also swept over Long Island, just to the east of New York City. There, Republicans recaptured the Nassau County executive slot and district attorney’s office and unseated the incumbent Suffolk County DA. With polls showing Republicans favored by an unprecedented 10 points on the generic congressional ballot, there’s no question that the suburbs are back in play without Trump on the ballot.

