Knak closes $25 million funding round

November 10, 2021 (Security Television Network) — SafeBreach, the pioneer in breach and attack simulation (“BAS”), today announced that it has raised $53.5 million in Series D funding, led by Sonae IM and Israel Growth Partners (IGP), with additional participation from Sands Capital and Leumi Partners. The latest round also includes strategic investment from ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, as well as participation from existing investors, Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, DNX Ventures and others. Carlos Alberto Silva, Managing Partner at Sonae IM, and Assaf Harel, General Partner at IGP will be joining the SafeBreach board, and Scott Frederick, Managing Director at Sands Capital will be added as a board observer.
