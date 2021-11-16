Knak closes $25 million funding round

SaaS Platform Serving the World’s Top Brands and Thousands of Enterprise Marketers Readies for Accelerated Growth. Knak, the first codeless campaign creation platform built for enterprise marketing teams, today announced the close of a $25 million Series A round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Knak will use the fundingto accelerate its growth by adding to its team, establishing a channel program, expanding its platform, and increasing industry awareness. The company has already helped hundreds of global companies such as Citrix, Databricks, DISH Network, Slack, and two of the three largest pharmaceutical companies in the world greatly reduce the time spent on branded email and landing page creation to support their marketing campaigns.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO