Knak closes $25 million funding round

By Natasha Bach
prweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, ON: Software-as-a-service platform Knak has closed a $25 million series A funding round. The round was led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. With this injection of...

www.prweek.com

Insurance Journal

Resilience Cyber Closes $80M Funding Round to Further Expand Into Middle Market

Resilience, which offers cyber insurance and security solutions, reported that that it closed an $80 million Series C funding round as it plans for further middle market expansion and international growth. The funding round was co-led by General Catalyst and Corey Thomas of Rapid7, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners,...
dcvelocity.com

E-commerce fulfillment startup Deliverr unveils $250 million funding round

E-commerce fulfillment and technology provider Deliverr Inc. today said it will use a $250 million venture capital round to accelerate commercial operations and expand next-day fulfillment service to e-commerce merchants of all sizes across the country. The “series E” fundraising round was led by new investor Tiger Global, alongside existing...
coinspeaker.com

Global Play-To-Earn Gamer Guild, Polemos, Closes Strategic Funding Round

Polemos, a global play-to-earn guild with an initial focus on the highly-anticipated blockchain game Illuvium, closed a round of strategic funding with co-leaders Delphi Digital, QCP Soteria, Framework Ventures, and De-fi Capital. Additionally, founders from Sushi, Aave, 1inch Exchange, Universe.XYZ, Altered State Machine, Coti, Tokemak, fmfw.io, Perpetual Protocol, and Fei Protocol participated in the round.
NEWSBTC

Privacy Startup Nym Technology Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Blockchain-powered privacy web startup Nym Technology has raised $13 million in a funding round that puts its valuation at about $270 million. The round was led by venture capitalist Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Crypto) with Grayscale’s parent company Digital Currency Group, Huobi Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, HashKey, Tayssir Capital, and over two dozen others participating in this round.
bitcoin.com

Gemini Raises $400 Million in Growth Equity Funding Round; Metaverse Clash Incoming

Gemini, the regulated cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss Twins, has raised $400 million in its most recent growth equity funding round. This financial round gave it a valuation of $7.1 billion, being one of the most valuable exchanges in the crypto world. The financial round, led by Morgan Creek, also had the participation of key leaders in the venture capital sector. Gemini has been investing heavily in alternative metaverse proposals.
investing.com

Eldrige leads Digital Currency Group's maiden $600 million debt funding round

On Thursday, the Digital Currency Group (DCG) announced that it has raised $600 million in a new credit facility, making its debut into the debt capital markets. The debt funding round was led by private equity firm Eldridge. Eldrige leads Digital Currency Group's maiden $600 million debt funding round. VanEck’s...
beincrypto.com

Zuki Moba Successfully Closes $1.4M, Private Funding Round

Zuki Moba, a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game built on a Decentralized Economy, has successfully raised $1.4 million in a private funding round. Gamers will not only play for pleasure, but they may potentially win real-world assets such as NFTs in the process. Users can trade one-of-a-kind in-game NFT to create characters, game items, and Metaverse buildings. Players may also build their own market economy inside the game by trading unique in-game assets.
Markets Insider

Binance's CEO is buying his 1st home in crypto-friendly Dubai and confirms its US affiliate will close a multi-million dollar funding round soon

Binance CEO Chaopeng Zhang recently revealed purchasing his first home in Dubai. He also confirmed the possible closing of a multi-million dollar funding round of Binance.US soon. Zhang spoke at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Friday. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the...
martechseries.com

Aqfer Announces $11 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Resolve Growth Partners

Data Platform Provider to Accelerate Growth with New Hires and Enterprise Development. Aqfer, the next-generation marketing data platform solution, announced today it has completed the initial closing of its $11M Series A funding round. The investment is led by Resolve Growth Partners, a SaaS-focused growth equity firm that invests in software companies whose founders and mission align with their principles.
cryptopolitan.com

MetaMask records 21 million active users as ConsenSys announces $200m funding round

Ethereum blockchain company ConsenSys raises $200 million in funding. The company’s flagship software MetaMask wallet records 21 million monthly active users. ConsenSys is exploring plans to expand the wallet outside the ETH blockchain. ConsenSys, the Ethereum-based blockchain company that developed MetaMask, reported that the popular crypto wallet has reached 21...
martechseries.com

SageSpot Closes $3 Million Seed Round to Transform World-Class Creators’ Most Passionate Followers into Paid Subscribers

SageSpot, the social platform for world-class creators, today announced it closed a $3 million seed round led by Khosla Ventures, with additional investment from superstar athletes Tom Brady, Rory McIlroy, Torrie Wilson, Larry Fitzgerald and others. The SageSpot platform provides creators with the power to generate revenue from their passionate followers through subscriptions and one-time high-quality content offerings. The capital will support the further development of its platform and allow the company to expand its current roster of world-class creators.
theblockcrypto.com

a16z leads $13 million funding round for privacy tech startup Nym

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has led a $13 million Series A funding round for the blockchain-powered privacy web startup Nym Technology. Other participants in the round include Digital Currency Group, Tayssir Capital, Huobi Ventures, HashKey, Fenbushi Capital and others, bringing the three-year-old Swiss startup’s total valuation to $270 million. Forbes first reported the news on Wednesday.
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Marani Health closes $7.6M funding round, while adding new investor and board member

Marani Health raised a $7.6 million round of seed funding, the company said Tuesday. The round was led by a new investor, New York-based OneAlphaNorth Capital, along with existing investors New York-based SWL Healthcare and Charlotte, North Carolina-based TFX Capital. The Minneapolis-based health tech startup said the funding would help...
bitcoin.com

South African Fintech Raises $120 Million in Funding Round Led by Fidelity

A South Africa and London-based fintech startup, JUMO, recently revealed it has raised $120 million in a funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company. According to a report by Techcrunch, financial services giant Visa and Kingsway Capital also participated in the funding round, which now sees JUMO valued at $400 million. This latest capital influx comes a year after the startup successfully raised $55 million in what the report calls a similar but unnamed funding round.
bizjournals

Memphis-based REI Nation closes $16M funding round, banks on growth

REI Nation, a Memphis-based real estate investment firm, closed a $16 million funding round — $1 million above its goal for the quarter. The firm, which specializes in single-family investment properties, was formerly known as Memphis Invest. It was founded by Kent and Sherry Clothier and today employs 120 people and manages over 7,000 properties in 12 markets throughout the South and Midwest.
martechseries.com

Knak Raises $25 Million Series A Round to Meet Rising Demand for Codeless Campaign Creation

SaaS Platform Serving the World’s Top Brands and Thousands of Enterprise Marketers Readies for Accelerated Growth. Knak, the first codeless campaign creation platform built for enterprise marketing teams, today announced the close of a $25 million Series A round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Knak will use the fundingto accelerate its growth by adding to its team, establishing a channel program, expanding its platform, and increasing industry awareness. The company has already helped hundreds of global companies such as Citrix, Databricks, DISH Network, Slack, and two of the three largest pharmaceutical companies in the world greatly reduce the time spent on branded email and landing page creation to support their marketing campaigns.
Channel 3000

SafeBreach Closes $53.5 Million Series D New Funding to Fuel Momentum

November 10, 2021 (Security Television Network) — SafeBreach, the pioneer in breach and attack simulation (“BAS”), today announced that it has raised $53.5 million in Series D funding, led by Sonae IM and Israel Growth Partners (IGP), with additional participation from Sands Capital and Leumi Partners. The latest round also includes strategic investment from ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, as well as participation from existing investors, Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, DNX Ventures and others. Carlos Alberto Silva, Managing Partner at Sonae IM, and Assaf Harel, General Partner at IGP will be joining the SafeBreach board, and Scott Frederick, Managing Director at Sands Capital will be added as a board observer.
NEWSBTC

Cross-Chain Fundraising Platform CoreStarter Raises $1.32 Million in SL2 Capital-Led Funding Round

Innovative cross-chain fundraising platform CoreStarter, has concluded a successful private funding round that saw the emerging blockchain protocol raise a substantial amount of funds. Official sources have confirmed that CoreStarter raised $1.32 million from various investors, such as SL2 Capital, Insignius Capital, AU21, and R8 Capital. Other investors that participated...
