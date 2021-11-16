ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

New Mexico agency investigating killing of bear near Taos

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a bear with arrows along a road near Taos.

Game and Fish Department spokesman James Pitman told the Albuquerque Journal that the killing occurred Oct. 29.

Pitman said bear hunting was in season then but that it’s illegal to shoot an animal on the edge of a public road.

Pitman said the department identified a suspect but not yet filed a case report.

No information was available on the bear’s gender or size.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

El Vado Dam to undergo extensive repairs to prevent leaks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Major repairs to a northern New Mexico dam will mean irrigation water will have to be stored elsewhere. Repairs on El Vado Dam are slated to start next spring, leaving it unusable for at least a year to deliver water to the Middle Rio Grande Valley, said Page Pegram of the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

New Mexico recoups $24 million in mortgage-crisis settlement

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s public pension and investment funds will receive $24 million from several major financial institutions to resolve a lawsuit over mortgage-backed securities and the financial crisis more than a decade ago, state prosecutors said. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas on Monday announced the...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

659K+
Followers
351K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy