Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners) It’s a battle of Eastern Conference teams on the ice in the Steel City. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night. Florida comes in off a 7-3 road loss to New Jersey in the second game of a back-to-back set on Tuesday night. Pittsburgh was knocked off 3-2 in a shootout on the road by Chicago Tuesday night in their most recent contest. The Penguins own a 5-3-2 mark in the last 10 meetings between the teams.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO