The only exception for an otherwise quiet economic docket is today’s rate announcement out of China. The People’s Bank of China is expected to hold its 1- and 5-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) steady at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively. That would represent the 19th consecutive month that those LPRs were held constant. Chinese policymakers opted last week to hold its medium-term lending rate unchanged. A surprise outside of expectations would more than likely be a cut to the 1-year LPR, with such a move perhaps boding well for the Australian Dollar.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO