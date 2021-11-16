ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishopville, SC

1 inmate dead, 3 injured in South Carolina prison fight

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An inmate in a South Carolina prison has died after being stabbed in a fight with other prisoners, according to state corrections officials.

Marco Siara Sanders, 41, died Monday after he was taken to a hospital from Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Two other inmates were also transported with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency reported. A fourth inmate was treated for minor wounds on prison grounds.

The corrections department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating. An autopsy will be performed.

