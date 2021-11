When it comes to trading growth stocks, there is no pattern more reliable than the cup with handle base. Defined by IBD founder William O'Neil in his book "How to Make Money in Stocks," the pattern gets its name because it looks like the outline of cup and its handle when traced over a stock chart: A run-up to a new high, a pullback, a climb back and a final, shorter pullback before it launches. If the timing is right, the stock will be making new highs.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO