Pay £400m debt to Iran to free Nazanin, her MP tells UK Government

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s MP has called on the Government to pay a £400 million debt it owes to the Iranian government to secure her release.

Tulip Siddiq told MPs she was becoming “increasingly frustrated” with the Government as they “ignored the elephant in the room” that the debt had become linked to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention in Iran, and needed to be paid to secure her release.

During a packed Westminster Hall debate which saw MPs of all parties vying for space in the room, Ms Siddiq also read out a letter from Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard, in which he revealed the Prime Minister passed him “one day” during his 21-day hunger strike outside the Foreign Office.

(PA Archive)

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Ms Siddiq said: “In six years of dealing with our Government I am getting increasingly frustrated with the fact that when I deal with ministers from Government they ignore the elephant in the room which is the fact that this case is now linked to the £400 million that we as a country owe Iran.”

She added: “We have seen that it is not a coincidence that any time there is movement on the IMS (International Military Services) court hearing, we see some movement on Nazanin’s case. When the IMS court hearing was delayed earlier this year, Nazanin received a call to say ‘Come to court because we need to speak to you’.”

Conservative former minister Sir Iain Duncan-Smith said other countries had managed to secure the release of their citizens from Iran, asking: “How is it the United States, Australia, France and Germany have all successfully now negotiated their citizens arbitrarily detained in Iran and yet we have made no progress?”

Liberal Democrat Foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said the UK should “call the bluff” of the Iranians, adding: “If the Iranian Government said the debt removes the barrier and then if they still do not release these hostages we show the Iranian Government for the wicked regime it is. I do not see the downside.”

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly told MPs that the Government shared the frustration they felt about the detention of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British nationals in Iran.

He added: “A number of members have raised the issue of the International Military Services debt. As I have said to the House of a number of occasions the UK Government recognises we have a duty legally to repay this debt and we continue to explore all legal options to resolve this 40-year-old case.

“But we have always been clear that we do not accept British dual nationals being used as diplomatic leverage.”

Concluding the debate, Ms Siddiq read out a letter from Richard Ratcliffe, which said: “Today marks day 2,054 of Nazanin’s detention. We are approaching our sixth Christmas apart. A little girl has been without her mother for five and a half years now. It did not have to be like this.”

The letter added: “The Prime Minister did not visit me on hunger strike, though he did pass me one day without coming over. His Government continues to put British citizens in harm’s way, Nazanin’s story shames this country.”

The link between the £400 million debt to Iran and Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention has not been officially recognised.

MPs were reportedly expecting to be told not to mention the debt during the debate, for fear it could jeopardise an ongoing court case between the UK Government’s arms trading subsidiary International Military Services, and the Iranian defence ministry.

However, at the beginning of the debate, chairman Sir Charles Walker waived rules usually in place to allow discussion of the issue.

Comments / 0

Nazanin's husband 'deflated' as he brands Iran meeting 'depressing'

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has described a meeting with a Foreign Officer minister as "depressing" after telling him he was coming away from it with "no hope". Richard Ratcliffe's meeting with James Cleverly followed talks between UK Government officials and Iran's deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani.
Nazanin's husband hails Iran meeting as 'breakthrough'

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has described talks between UK Government officials and Iran's deputy foreign minister as a "breakthrough". The meeting on Thursday comes as Richard Ratcliffe endures his 19th day on hunger strike outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London.
Johnson says 'worth considering' sending cash to settle £400m Iran debt

Boris Johnson has said it is "worth considering" sending a plane with a "crate of cash" to Iran to settle a historic £400 million debt which Britain owes to Tehran. The outstanding payment – relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s – has been linked to the continued detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other UK-Iranian dual nationals held in the country.
James Cleverly
Tulip Siddiq
Layla Moran
Husband of detained Nazanin glum after UK-Iran meeting

LONDON — (AP) — The hunger-striking husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, said talks on Thursday between British and Iranian officials appeared to have made little, if any, progress on securing her release.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband says meeting with UK minister 'depressing', as talks with Iran stall

Talks between senior Iranian and UK officials over the fate of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have ended without any progress towards her release from prison in Tehran, and her husband criticising the British government over the impasse. Ali Bagheri Kani, the Iranian deputy foreign minister, had met Foreign Office minister, James Cleverly, in London for talks over the British Iranian charity worker, raising hopes that her incarceration of over five years may soon come to an end.
What meaning does Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's British passport have if the government won't help her?

As Richard Ratcliffe nears the end of his third week of hunger strike outside the Foreign Office in his desperate attempt to get this government to actually do something concrete to get his wife, Nazanin, out of Iran instead of back in prison, I have been wondering what on earth Nazanin's British passport means.
Pay your debt, Iran tells Britain

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called on London to repay its debt to Iran, noting that the UK can no longer present false pretenses for delaying the payment which relates to the purchase of British tanks in the 1970s.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter makes award speech on her behalf

Detained mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said it made her "heart melt" to have her seven-year-old daughter accept a bravery award on her behalf. Gabriella read a speech written by her mother, who remains in Iran almost six years after her arrest and imprisonment.
UK government could boycott China's genocide Games, MP says

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, with the country's foreign secretary and a high-ranked politician accusing China of committing genocide.
Sajid Javid urges over-40s to book booster jab 'to keep Covid at bay'

Sajid Javid has urged people between the ages of 40 and 49 to book a Covid booster jab from tomorrow in order to keep Covid surges seen in parts of Europe "at bay".
Senator says US will push London and Brussels for deal on protocol

A US senator has said he expects the United States will have to "push a little bit" on both London and Brussels to secure a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
