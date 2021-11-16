ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeaways From The Chargers Week 10 Loss To The Vikings

By Steven Haglund
lafbnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakeaways From The Chargers Week 10 Loss To The Vikings. The Los Angeles Chargers dropped a very winnable game to Mike Zimmer and the Minnesota Vikings. The Chargers have no one to blame but themselves for the loss due to continued inconsistent play at key spots. The Vikings made more plays...

purplePTSD.com

LA Chargers Fantasy Football Forecast for Week 10 vs Vikings

Yesterday, we broke down the forecast for the Minnesota Vikings stars in fantasy football this weekend. Today, we move on to their opponent and host, the LA Chargers. This is another team whose roster is star-studded with talent despite some recent struggles. Can the Vikings take advantage of some of these struggles this weekend by taking top players out of the mix?
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

Chargers vs Vikings Recap: Justin Herbert & Bolts Offense Stuck, Depth Exposed | A Game of Matchups

In this episode of Chargers Unleashed, Jake Hefner and Dan Wolkenstein from LAFB Network discuss the week 10 Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Minnesota Vikings 27-20. First, we discuss a quick recap of how the Chargers were unable to capitalize on key opportunities, and how their lack of depth led to their demise. Next, we discuss what went wrong and why the team lost. We also discuss fan interaction with the Chargers Unleashed Hotline voicemails and reactions. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr, Kenneth Murray Jr, and Head Coach Brandon Staley were collectively held in check by this Vikings team including Dalvin Cook, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen. Who or what is to blame for the Chargers loss? Where to go from here? Tune in!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Chargers unable to slow WR Justin Jefferson in loss to Minnesota Vikings

INGLEWOOD — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson searched for Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen on the sideline after Jefferson completed an 18-yard reception in the second quarter. Jefferson tossed the ball at Allen and barked a few words. That might have been Jefferson’s way of saying he was deserving...
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

X-Factors For The Chargers Matchup With The Steelers

X-Factors For The Chargers Matchup With The Steelers. I understand the sentiment, the season is seemingly going down a bad path and there are many issues with this team. While I agree with the latter to a certain extent, the Los Angeles Chargers still find themselves in a very favorable position. They go into this primetime game sitting at 5-4 and 2-0 in the AFC West with a semi-easy schedule to finish the season off. I’d argue they’re in a better spot than anyone else in their division.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Chiefs#Browns#Eagles
lafbnetwork.com

Chargers Shock Steelers In Sunday Night Thriller

With the prime-time lights glaring, the Los Angeles Chargers withstood a late rally to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-37 on Sunday Night Football. Although the game was decided by one score, Los Angeles dominated for much of the night. The Bolts turned in their most explosive offensive performance of the season, dismantling the Pittsburgh defense for 533 total yards. The Steelers only managed 300 yards of total offense themselves. If it weren’t for three opportunistic fourth quarter touchdowns from Pittsburgh, this game could have been an easy blowout win for the Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
