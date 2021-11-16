Takeaways From The Chargers Week 10 Loss To The Vikings

In this episode of Chargers Unleashed, Jake Hefner and Dan Wolkenstein from LAFB Network discuss the week 10 Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Minnesota Vikings 27-20. First, we discuss a quick recap of how the Chargers were unable to capitalize on key opportunities, and how their lack of depth led to their demise. Next, we discuss what went wrong and why the team lost. We also discuss fan interaction with the Chargers Unleashed Hotline voicemails and reactions. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr, Kenneth Murray Jr, and Head Coach Brandon Staley were collectively held in check by this Vikings team including Dalvin Cook, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen. Who or what is to blame for the Chargers loss? Where to go from here? Tune in!

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO