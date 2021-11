JJ and his siblings own Pagel’s Ponderosa in Kewaunee County where they currently milk 5,500 cows, but it definitely did not start off that way. In 1946 when Pagel’s grandpa Carl returned home from WWII, he and his wife Garnet borrowed some money from a neighbor to purchase the initial farm, which is the land the current dairy sits on today. At that time, the couple had eight cows, some chickens, and some pigs. Fast-forwarding to 1980 when the farm grew to 65 cows, JJ’s dad John bought the farm from his parents. As time went on the dairy expanded, and in 2018 JJ, his brother, and his sister took over the farm.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO