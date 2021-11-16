ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Hybrid Clouds: The Strategy That Prevents Digital Blackouts

By Entrepreneur en Español
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the recent October 4, 2021, more than 3 billion people around the world were completely disconnected from their digital routines for more than seven long hours, in what has been the biggest blackout we have seen on social media. For many, the situation did not go beyond just missing the...

www.mysanantonio.com

Related
thedallasnews.net

Zib Digital on how email marketing can be used as an effective marketing strategy

Throughout the countless lockdowns endured across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began, digital marketing has more than proven its worth for businesses of all industries. According to the premier digital marketing agency Sydney-wide, Zib Digital, email marketing is a particularly valuable marketing tool that has perhaps become more important than ever over the past couple of years.
MARKETING
The Guardian

Digital Content Strategy Manager

Hybrid Working commutable to Holborn, Central London. Basic Salary £59,013 with excellent benefits Life assurance plan, Pension scheme with 8% employer’s contribution, 26 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Private healthcare care (BUPA) option, Health screening, Interest free season ticket loan, Cycle to work scheme, Employee performance recognition. Full Time,...
JOBS
martechseries.com

ForgeRock Unlocks Path to Passwordless for Hybrid Enterprises Moving to the Cloud

ForgeRock, a global leader in digital identity, announced new features to ForgeRock Identity Cloud to help enterprises overcome the barriers caused by passwords when moving to the cloud with Pass-Through Authentication and Just-in-Time Migration. These new features come at a time when many businesses are at a crossroads in their...
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Hybrid Work Isn’t Going Away — Time To Safeguard Your Cloud Stack

Jesse Stockall is Chief Architect, Snow Software. A Herculean effort by IT staff and leaders kept many companies operating and employees connected during the pandemic. The past year-plus has been a true test of crisis management skills, and by and large, business leaders have much to be proud of. If some key elements fell through the cracks, it’s to be expected considering the pressure many of us were and continue to be under to keep operations running. Looking back and judging from what I’ve seen and heard, one of the areas that generally was forced to take a back seat during the pandemic was cloud security.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Public Cloud#Digital Capital
CIO

The Digital Revolution: becoming an industry winner in the era of hybrid work

Over the last decade, digital transformation has become one of the most critical initiatives driving organizational success, often dictating industry winners and losers. Today, the stakes have never been higher: 80% of all customer interactions happen over digital channels1 and 66% of users saying they would avoid a brand completely if their experience isn’t perfect2.
TECHNOLOGY
readwrite.com

3 Pitfalls Enterprises Need to Avoid With Digital Transformation Strategies

Since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic last year, companies of all shapes and sizes have embarked on digital transformation journeys to meet shifting consumer demands and new digital expectations. However, while a few firms have been able to win big from their new digital initiatives, most have...
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Zscaler’s enhancements improve digital experiences in a cloud and hybrid workforce

Zscaler enhanced Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) with new Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) application monitoring and digital workflow service integrations to automatically pinpoint and remediate performance issues for improved employee collaboration and productivity. Delivered as an integrated service on Zscaler’s cloud-native Zero Trust Exchange, ZDX provides unified visibility into...
SOFTWARE
eWeek

Is your Application Delivery Strategy Aligned with the Next Wave of Cloud?

Businesses have been adopting cloud computing for the better part of two decades. During that time, the implementation of cloud has gone through a change and is on the precipice of another major shift. The first phase of cloud was a hosted service, where companies performed a “lift and shift” of legacy apps into a data somewhere and thought of that as cloud.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Kubernetes figures prominently into CHG Healthcare’s cloud native strategy

The demand by organizations for data management and orchestration between on-premises and cloud resources is at an all-time high. This paradigm has, in turn, created a burgeoning clamor for Kubernetes containerization. CHG Healthcare, a healthcare staffing solutions provider and client of Portworx by Pure Storage Inc., is leaning on Portworx to digitize and provide richer experiences for its customers, which include doctors and hospitals.
TECHNOLOGY
Law.com

Risks & Strategies for Liability, Coverage in the Dawn of Digital Health

New tech can give a clear picture of a patient’s health but requires health care operators to store even more personal data. As health care continues moving in the direction of using digital information, health care organizations must evolve their practices to uphold their responsibilities to their patients and ensure compliance with laws and regulations. For the benefits of digitized health services to be realized, companies need to ensure the safety of their patients’ data. Newer health technologies will result in more information being accumulated by organizations, requiring more trust by patients.
HEALTH
CSO

The 3 biggest challenges of SASE in hybrid cloud environments

Despite all the promises of secure access service edge (SASE), some challenges lie ahead for organizations looking to adopt and implement SASE technologies and practices in a hybrid cloud environment. These include driving the required organizational change to make this paradigm shift, aligning responsibilities appropriately and ensuring you choose the right vendors and products to support your desired outcomes.
SOFTWARE
GovExec.com

The Cloud Conundrum: Addressing the Risks and Rewards of a Hybrid IT Environment

On February 8, 2011, the Obama Administration released a document that would revolutionize the way government agencies store and process data: The Federal Cloud Computing Strategy called for agencies to adopt a “Cloud First” approach to “maximize capacity utilization, improve IT flexibility and responsiveness, and minimize cost.”. Almost a decade...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Q&A: VMware-AWS’ latest partnership tackles hybrid cloud problem

VMware Inc. and Amazon Web Service’s partnership has continued to solidify after providing joint solutions for more than four years. Their collaboration and co-engineering are providing an easy, fast and cost-efficient path toward the hybrid cloud, according to Matthew Morgan (pictured left), vice president of the Cloud Infrastructure Business Group at VMware. It also allows their customers to innovate, improve applications, and obtain a quicker time-to-market. Today, VMware Cloud on AWS is one of AWS’ preferred services for all vSphere workloads.
BUSINESS
Gigaom

Analyst Insight Video for Evaluating Hybrid Cloud Data Protection

Citing GigaOm research for promotional reasons without an agreement is prohibited. See our terms of service for more info. A strong data protection strategy remains at the core of every IT infrastructure, but cloud and edge computing have changed the way enterprises implement it. Machine-generated data is now outgrowing any other type of data and often underpins strategic big data analytics and artificial intelligence initiatives, forcing organizations to rethink data protection according to new rules that include hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.
SOFTWARE
Earth 911

Daily Living Strategies for Digital Nomads

It almost seems too good to be true, to pack up and work in a different place on a whim. But the life of a digital nomad is very much a reality for many of us. It’s the best of both worlds: to travel while still making money. Digital nomads...
NETHERLANDS
HIT Consultant

4 Hurdles On The Road to Hybrid Healthcare – Digital Transformation

COVID-19 forced healthcare organizations to make a huge leap forward in their digital transformation roadmaps. Although many companies had plans on the books to advance telemedicine, the crisis revealed that virtual care is not only possible but in many cases is also preferred by patients. Virtual care also offers an opportunity to enhance the patient experience, improve population health, reduce costs and improve the work-life of healthcare providers — the quadruple aim of healthcare.
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

Hybrid cloud infrastructure for payments

The expanding global economy and the resulting growth of digital commerce has produced record payment volumes in most markets. Payment infrastructure that was once a differentiator is now dated, making it difficult for many organizations to compete. In addition, organizations face pressure to reduce operational costs while adhering to compliance regulations.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Alluxio to funnel data to apps across hybrid cloud platforms with $50M

San Mateo, California-based Alluxio, a data orchestration platform, today announced that it raised $50 million in an oversubscribed series C funding round led by an unnamed backer with participation from a16z, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. Leveraging the new tranche, Alluxio plans to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of an office in Beijing while bolstering its product development, go-to-market, and engineering operations.
AMAZON
aithority.com

mimik Technology And Claysol Media Labs Partner To Accelerate Digital Transformation Via Seamless Shift To Hybrid Edge Cloud Computing

Mimik Technology, Inc., a pioneering hybrid edge cloud company, and Claysol Media Labs Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of technology solutions and services for use in a range of industries, announced that Claysol has joined the mimik partner ecosystem, a worldwide network of technology companies that specialize in hybrid edge cloud development products, tools, and services. Through the partnership, Claysol will offer mimik’s products to companies throughout India and the Middle East, providing customers in the region an integrated source for leading-edge technologies. Claysol will incorporate mimik technology to deliver solutions that address a wide variety of markets, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and media and entertainment, among others.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Telenor partners up with Google Cloud for digitalization

Alphabet's Google Cloud and Telenor have formed a partnership for the digitalization of the Norwegian telecom company's global operations. Both the companies said that they are exploring new ways to offer services jointly to customers. Highlights. The digitalization is a huge transformation for Telenor. The company will be using Google’s...
BUSINESS

