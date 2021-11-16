ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ratings Breakdown For AEW Rampage

By Andrew Ravens
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 515,000 total viewers. They drew...

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
Xavier Woods Discusses WWE Possibly Releasing Him

WWE has released a lot of talent and employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Xavier Woods is not worried about the day of him potentially getting a call to let him know he’s been let go. The reason for that is due to him building a brand outside of WWE such as his hosting gig on G4.
WATCH: Crazy Video Of A Fan Attacking Seth Rollins On RAW

During this week’s episode of RAW, a fan attempted to attack Seth Rollins following his in-ring segment with Finn Balor. As Rollins was walking to the back, a fan jumped the barricade and tried to attack him. When the fan made contact with him, Rollins quickly grabbed him and put...
The Rock’s Current Status For WWE Survivor Series

The Rock’s 25th anniversary is being celebrated at Survivor Series tonight. The Barclays Center will see a 25-man battle royal to honor the occasion, but will The Great One be in the building?. Many fans would love to see The Rock on WWE television again. The problem lays with his...
WWE SmackDown Preview Teases Next Superstar to Step Up to Roman Reigns

– WWE released a new preview video today for this week’s post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown. The new preview clip teases, “Who will be brave enough to step up to Universal champion Roman Reigns?” That clip is available below. At Survivor Series last Sunday, Roman Reigns was victorious in...
AEW Rampage Viewership For 11/12/21

AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 515,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.20 rating total in the 18-49 demographic. ShowBuzz Daily reported the news. Last week the show did 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #13 on cable for the night. Here are...
Two Big Matches For AEW Rampage Announced – Lumberjack Match, & More

AEW has announced two big matches for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage. We’ll see Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish, as well as a Lumberjack Match between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy. You can check out the updated AEW Full Gear lineup below:. Lumberjack Match:. Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy.
Former WWE Superstar To Make AEW Debut On Tonight’s Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that former WWE Superstar Ariya Daivari will be making his AEW debut on tonight’s live episode of Rampage. He’ll be facing off with Dante Martin in a singles match. Khan said,. “On #AEWRampage: hometown heroes clash TONIGHT as @AriyaDaivari...
Cassidy vs. Hardy lumberjack match set for AEW Rampage

Two matches were announced for this Friday's AEW Rampage including a lumberjack match between Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy. HFO's The Blade and Isiah Kassidy attacked Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta after Yuta's loss to Wardlow on Wednesday's Dynamite. Hardy then came into the ring and put Cassidy's head and neck through a chair before delivering a Twist of Fate. Earlier in the night, Cassidy and Hardy exchanged looks as Cassidy was cornering Rocky Romero against Bryan Danielson.
Backstage Reaction To The CM Punk and Eddie Kingston Segment From AEW Rampage

During his What Happened When podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone talked about the CM Punk and Eddie Kingston segment from the November 5th 2021 edition of Rampage:. “That was amazing TV. I remember I was at the Go position watching and listening. I looked over at, I think it was Dean Malenko. Tony Khan, I’m not so sure he was over two seats from me. I remember looking, saying, ‘This is some entertaining sh*t we got going on here guys.’ Then it was over and then Eddie came to the back. I got up, went over to him, and said, ‘My God.’ He said, ‘Was it good?’ I said, ‘It was fu**ing good.’ He said, ‘That means a lot coming from you.’
Tony Khan on AEW Rampage Surpassing WWE SmackDown in H2H Ratings, Winning Wednesday Night Wars

– AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed on The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz this week, and Khan discussed AEW Rampage surpassing WWE SmackDown in the key demo ratings during a head-to-head battle that took place on October 15 when a special two-and-a-half hour of SmackDown on FS1 ran against the first half-hour of Rampage. Khan also discussed AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT during the Wednesday Night Wars. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (11/12)

Tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This will be AEW’s Minneapolis debut, and will feature the final build for Saturday’s pay-per-view. The following has been announced for tonight:. * Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy in a...
Tony Khan Marks Jade Cargill’s AEW Signing Anniversary, Reveals New Rampage Match

AEW President Tony Khan has announced Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett for tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of Rampage on TNT. Khan took to Twitter to mark one year since Cargill’s multi-year AEW signing was announced, which came the night after her Dynamite debut where she interrupted Cody Rhodes to tease the arrival of NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal, which led to Shaq and Jade defeating Cody and Red Velvet on March 3 of this year.
AEW Rampage Viewership For Go-Home Show Before Full Gear Doesn’t Look Good

AEW brought a live episode of Rampage for fans this week as they prepared for Full Gear. The show was packed full of wrestling, but how did the viewership turn out. According to Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, AEW Rampage’s November 12th episode pulled a fast national number of 480,000 viewers. That is down 20% from the previous week. They also scored about 232,000 viewers in the key 18 to 49 demographic, a 21% drop from the previous week.
Adam Cole Reunites With Bobby Fish On AEW Dynamite, Rampage Matches Set

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bobby Fish reunited with former Undisputed Era stablemate, Adam Cole. Before they spoke, Fish did a post-match attack on Jungle Boy after his win over Anthony Bowens. Jungle Boy is set to team up with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus against Cole and The Young Bucks in...
Tony Khan Teases A Wrestler Helping Out Best Friends After AEW Rampage Goes Off Air

In the main event of the November 12th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy defeated Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack match. After Rampage went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan came to the ring and had a message for the Best Friends. Khan brought up the NJPW faction Chaos that the Best Friends are now part of…
AEW Rampage Fast National Ratings Drop Before Full Gear

The fast national ratings for yesterday’s AEW Rampage drew 480,000 viewers, according to Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast. This is down 13.7% from last week’s show, which averaged 556,000 viewers in the fast nationals. Typically, these numbers are 3%-7% higher when the final ratings come out on Monday.
Three Matches Announced For Friday Night’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced three matches for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the updated AEW Rampage lineup below:. * Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus. * TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet. * Darby Allin vs. Billy...
Tony Khan On AEW Rampage Moving To A Different Time Slot

During the post AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, ​​Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Tony Khan about the time slot for AEW Rampage. The show airs at 10 PM EST on Friday nights. Hausman asked Khan whether they’d like to move that show to a different time slot. Khan responded by defending Rampage’s time slot. He mentioned that if the slot ever changed, he would do his best to have a higher average than other shows.
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 11.12.21

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho. It’s the go home show for Full Gear but we still might get some changes, or at least a hard sell, for the show. Dynamite did that very well this week but maybe a bit more could make it even better. I’m not sure what to expect here, though Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match is certainly a thing. Let’s get to it.
