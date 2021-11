At the age of 76 I am in serious danger of finally giving up on my country. Seventy-six years ago, when I was five weeks old, my father and six of his brave comrades were shot down over Germany in their Lancaster bomber, and all perished in defence of our country. My father and his crew knew that their country was worth fighting for, and hoped that their ultimate sacrifice was not in vain. If he could know today what our proud country has been reduced to, he would turn in his grave.

