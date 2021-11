Corvette Racing has confirmed it will race in both the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship full-time in 2022. The reigning IMSA GTLM class champions, Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor, will return to the No. 3 Corvette C8.R for a full-season IMSA campaign in the newly established GTD Pro category and will again be joined by third-driver Nicky Catsburg for endurance races. The GTD Pro category is new-for-2022 and will feature GT3-spec machinery and all-pro driver lineups. The GTLM category that GTD Pro replaces, by comparison, featured higher-downforce GTE-spec machinery, which has since been phased out by IMSA due to lack of manufacturer participation.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO