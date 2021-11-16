ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How a rural Pa. attack on LGBTQ speech backfired | Will Bunch Newsletter

By Will Bunch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou wanna talk climate change? Just step outside in a place like the Philly suburbs where it’s a frigid 45 degrees one day, a balmy 70 the next, and where orange leaves are still up in the trees in mid-November, wondering if it’s cold enough yet to take the plunge. Nothing...

Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress

Even though Pennsylvania has yet to finalize the boundaries of its future congressional districts, the races for Pittsburgh’s open congressional seats are heating up. A new urban Pittsburgh district, and the likely replacement to Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District, already has three candidates looking to replace U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Forest Hills).
PITTSBURGH, PA
2021 marks deadliest year for transgender people in the U.S.

(CBS) – This year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance comes amid a grim milestone in the LGBTQ community. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the deadliest year yet for those who are transgender or non-binary, with at least 47 people killed since January 1. Human Rights Campaign unveiled the latest numbers on Thursday, when 36-year-old […]
SOCIETY
The Pa. GOP hunts for its own Youngkin (or 2) | Will Bunch Newsletter

I’m writing this early on Monday evening and something weird is happening outside: It’s dark. The return of Eastern Standard Time is arguably the worst trade-off I’ve ever seen: One extra hour of Sunday morning sleep in return for days of debilitating 5 p.m. darkness? Really? Soon voters will blame President Biden for “darkness inflation.” Use your presidential pen, Mr. Biden, and stop the time-change insanity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Amid a spike in shootings, Pa. legislators are giving us the kinds of gun laws that we don’t need | Opinion

Each year, roughly 1,500 Pennsylvanians lose their lives to a rapidly rising epidemic of gun violence. In our city, these deaths are hollowing out a generation of Philadelphians with 60% more shooting victims under 18 so far this year than in all of 2019. There isn’t a part of the commonwealth from York to Erie to Pittsburgh that isn’t seeing the same deadly violence. But instead of debating numerous evidence-based solutions, the Pennsylvania General Assembly voted this month to make our commonwealth an even less safe place to live.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How does Virginia rank in terms of LGBTQ+ equality?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has released its 10th annual Municipal Equality Index, an assessment of LGBTQ+ equality regarding municipal policies, laws and services in 506 cities across the nation, including 11 in Virginia. The average score for cities in Virginia is...
VIRGINIA STATE
Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
MLB
With free speech under attack at MIT, Williams must commit to free speech

In higher education, academic freedom and a tolerance for a variety of perspectives are vital. However, time and time again colleges and universities bend to the will of social media pressure and undermine this core mission. This semester, MIT made national headlines when it canceled the appearance of University of Chicago’s Dorian Abbot, a prominent climate scientist and geophysicist who was set to give a prestigious public lecture at the university. After Abbot’s writings in opposition to affirmative action in faculty hiring and university admissions garnered attention on social media, throngs of progressive Twitter academics and activists demanded that MIT cancel the event and prevent Abbot from speaking. Even though the lecture was focused on his work in the climate sciences and had no relation to the topic of affirmative action, his opponents derided Abbot as an oppressive choice who was contradictory to the core principles of the university.
COLLEGES
Michigan LGBTQ+ Orgs on Voter Suppression: Across the Country Anti-Voter Initiatives Are Attacking the LGBTQ+ Community

We are organizations across the State of Michigan that serve members of the LGBTQ+ community and we write this statement in opposition to the so-called “Secure Michigan Vote” petition drive. We believe that such initiative, instead of making voting in Michigan more secure, suppresses voter participation and disenfranchises already marginalized communities in our State. We urge residents of Michigan to decline to sign this petition for the following reasons:
MICHIGAN STATE
Lawmakers discuss how Infrastructure dollars will benefit PA

Dauphin County, PA — Pennsylvania is set to receive billions of dollars from President Biden's Infrastructure plan. On Friday, State Representative Patty Kim and Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick talked about how this new bill will impact the state by fixing roads and bridges while offering more jobs at the same time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

