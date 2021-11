CAD tipped for a second year of outperformance in 2022. Seen pushing USD/CAD to lowest since 2014 by year-end Strength seen pushing GBP/CAD near financial crisis low. The Canadian Dollar is likely to reach its strongest level against the U.S. Dollar since 2014 next year, according to Morgan Stanley forecasts that would see GBP/CAD falling to its lowest since the years immediately after the financial crisis of 2008 and the Loonie strengthening against a raft of other currencies.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO