Cooking material-storage containers to assess fire safety

Calzone is a reusable folding plate, inspired by (you guessed it), the Italian crescent-shaped turnovers that are so loved by everyone. You know those perfect Sundays, when your friends and you manage to be free on the same day after what seems like ages, and you somehow find yourself on an impromptu picnic, lazing in the sun and sipping on homemade mimosas! Sound’s like heaven, doesn’t it? As much as I love a picnic or two with my close ones, packing for one is always a major headache, and not to mention the opposite of sustainable, since half of the picnic basket is full of disposable plates and containers! As convenient as these disposable items may seem at the moment, they are in fact a complete terror to the environment. In an attempt to create an innovative alternative to disposable plates and plastic bags, BDCI designed ‘Calzone’.

