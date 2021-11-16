ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Hundreds of rallygoers protest at Oklahoma state Capitol against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people rallied at the Oklahoma state Capitol on Monday to take a stance against a federal COVID-19 vaccine...

www.koco.com

Comments / 17

Rena Taylor
5d ago

Those lawmakers also need to keep in mind the Oklahoma citizens who don't have a problem with another vaccine mandate just to favor the loud minority.

Reply
5
Sara Hawkins Riley
6d ago

The reason this pandemic will never end. At least there will be fewer Republicans voting in future elections for a while.

Reply(3)
7
Related
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Parnell loses custody battle, suspends campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean Parnell, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Monday suspended his campaign after he lost a court fight over custody of his three children in which the judge said he believed allegations of abuse by Parnell’s estranged wife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State Capitol#Mandates#Covid 19 Vaccine#Protest Riot#Koco

Comments / 0

Community Policy