MOVIES: Don't Look Up - Official Trailer

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on real events that haven’t happened - yet....

www.spoilertv.com

International Business Times

Netflix Drops 'Don't Look Up' New Trailer Where No One Takes Leonardo DiCaprio Seriously [Watch]

Netflix took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a new trailer of the highly anticipated and star-studded movie, "Don't Look Up" featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and Meryl Streep. The two-minute, 32-second trailer begins with DiCaprio and Lawrence looking uneasy, before the screen flashes,...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Don’t Look Up’s Second Trailer Highlights A+ Cast, Including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, And Timothée Chalamet

The end of the world can be a filmmaker’s dream canvas, as stories of intense hope or biting satire can come to life with great clarity. Co-writer/director Adam McKay is taking full advantage of that latter stage, as his latest film Don’t Look Up is a dark comedy with planetary stakes. It only seems fitting that a movie about a threat from the stars would include an A+ cast, including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Don’t Look Up Trailer: This Apocalypse Is A Party For The People

We have an end-of-the-world comedy coming soon with so many big stars in it, it’ll make your head spin. Netflix has released the official trailer for Don’t Look Up. The movie will stream on December 24. The Synopsis For Don’t Look Up. Based on real events that haven’t happened –...
MOVIES
NME

Leonardo DiCaprio tries to save the Earth in ‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer

The new trailer for Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up has just been released – check it out below. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as climate scientists trying to save the world from a comet heading to Earth in the new satire. The star-studded ensemble cast also features...
MOVIES
Vice

Timothée Chalamet & most of your fave celebs star in Don’t Look Up trailer

Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence all appear alongside the 'Dune' star. After playing a charismatic chess playing activist in The French Dispatch and gearing up in all-black body armour in Dune, Netflix have dropped a trailer that gives us a sneak peek at Timothée Chalamet in his next role. This time as Quentin in the apocalyptic sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Official Trailer Is Out Now

The year is ending with the release of filmmaker Adam McKay’s latest comedy, Don’t Look Up. The star-studded Netflix comedy stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.McKay’s past Oscar-winning films, Vice and The Big Short have gained him recognition, so audiences can expect quite a ride for this upcoming film. Don’t...
MOVIES
Space.com

New trailer for 'Don't Look Up' has us excited about Netflix's comet-impact dark comedy

The new trailer for Netflix's comet-crashing dark comedy "Don't Look Up" has us very excited. While Netflix has had some hit and miss success with projects it's distributed — some of the more dire examples include "Another Life," "The Cloverfield Paradox" and "Io" — we have thoroughly enjoyed others, including the vastly underrated satire "War Machine" and the epic comedy "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga." Check out our guide to the best space movies and TV shows on Netflix for more.
TV SHOWS
justjaredjr.com

Ariana Grande Dishes On 'Tiny' Role In Netflix Movie 'Don't Look Up'

Ariana Grande is opening up about her upcoming role in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up!. The 28-year-old singer and actress is among the star-studded cast, but she only has a small role in the film, as Riley Bina. Ariana recently opened up about her part in the movie, where...
MOVIES
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Cast

It's the end of the world as we know it, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are doing their best to fix it. Adam McKay’s Netflix disaster comedy Don't Look Up follows an astronomy grad student named Kate (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Mindy (DiCaprio) as they attempt to warn everyone of impending doom — a “planet killer” comet that’s hurtling towards Earth. The only problem? They can't get anyone to take them seriously.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix release new trailer for Adam McKay’s star-studded Don’t Look Up

Netflix has released a new trailer for Adam McKay’s star-studded new comedy movie Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. The film will be in select cinemas from December 10 and on Netflix from December 24. The official plot synopsis tells us that; “Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an...
MOVIES
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Netflix releases full-length trailer for Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio comedy

Netflix has unveiled the full-length trailer for its star-studded comedy Don’t Look Up, which will be Jennifer Lawrence’s first film since 2019.The newly released trailer comes two months after the streaming giant released a short teaser clip in September.In it, fans got a closer look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Lawrence as two mid-level astronomers who discover that a comet – described as a “planet killer” – is on a collision course with earth. After failing to convince the US president (played by Meryl Streep) of the seriousness of the situation, they leak the information to an equally disbelieving public....
MOVIES
