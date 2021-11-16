ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash: Armageddon - Round Table - Preview

By NaomiAnna
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flash is kicking off its Season 8 return with a five-episode event beginning on Tuesday, November 16th. “Armageddon” is being touted as a star-studded, superhero event. In crossover fashion, we are poised to see heroes from across our favorite comic book shows like Batwoman, Supergirl and Black Lightning! Join us...

ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says Fans Should Rewatch the Green Arrow & The Canaries Backdoor Pilot Before "Armageddon"

The Flash returns on Tuesday with the first part of its five-part "Armageddon" event that kicks off The CW series' eighth season and, as part of the event, a number of familiar faces will be returning to help Barry Allen/Team Flash (Grant Gustin) to deal with this latest catastrophic threat, including Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara). The character was last seen in the series finale of Arrow, "Fadeout", attending her father's funeral, but had begun her own story in the series' penultimate episode, "Green Arrow and The Canaries". Now, according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, fans might want to give that episode a rewatch before "Armageddon".
EW.com

The Flash star Grant Gustin teases Barry and Black Lightning's 'heavy' reunion in 'Armageddon'

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How does "Armageddon" compare to the typical Arrowverse crossover?. What's the coolest interaction Barry had with one of the many guests?. My favorite thing, and not to discredit anything else, is I have a lot of really cool scenes, a lot of the meat of the beginning of "Armageddon," with Cress as Jefferson from Black Lightning. We had like, I think, three jam-packed days of work, but it was a lot that we got into those three days. It was all at the Hall of Justice set, which is a cool location on this airfield. It was a day shoot leading into two night shoots. It was just a cool filming experience, but also I think some of the best heavy scenes that I have in the first three, four episodes. So I'm looking forward to seeing how those turned out. I know we had a good time shooting them, and there were a lot of different elements in those scenes.
ComicBook

The Flash: Eric Wallace Teases New Sides to Familiar Villains in "Armageddon" Event

The Flash returns to The CW on Tuesday night with the first part of the five-episode "Armageddon" event kicking off the Arrowverse series' eighth season. The event will see several familiar faces coming to Central City and while many of them are heroes - such as Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Black Lightning (Cress Williams) - there are some familiar villains as well. Both Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) will appear in the event as well, but when it comes to what role these foes may play in "Armageddon", series showrunner Eric Wallace says fans will see a side to both of them they've never seen before.
tvinsider.com

‘Flash’ Facing Armageddon, ‘Riverdale’ Returns, Tom Brady ‘In the Arena,’ Michael Che on Netflix

The CW’s The Flash zooms into an eighth season with a five-part “Armageddon” arc enlisting some fan-favorite DC characters. Riverdale also launches a multi-episode arc in its Season 6 opener. Superstar quarterback Tom Brady looks back on his many Super Bowl appearances in an ESPN+ docuseries. Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che brings his stand-up act to Netflix.
Tony Curran
tvinsider.com

How ‘The Flash’ Boss Chose Which Arrowverse Characters Would Appear in ‘Armageddon’

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the Flash is gonna need a lot of help. Good thing Barry Allen (Grant Gustin, above) has a whole Arrowverse to pull from when Season 8 kicks off with a five-part event titled “Armageddon.” The Scarlet Speedster and wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), face their greatest challenge to date when a psychic alien known as Despero (Tony Curran) arrives in Central City.
Collider

Katherine McNamara on Mia’s Return in ‘The Flash: Armageddon’ and How ‘Shadowhunters’ Taught Her to Do Her Own Stunts

The CW series The Flash is kicking off its eighth season with a five-part event called “Armageddon,” in which a powerful and mysterious alien threat arrives on Earth promising the end of the world. Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are up against a ticking clock with time running out and in order to save humanity, they will need to enlist the help of some of their other super friends.
Supergirl - Series Overview - Review: Hope, Help, and Compassion for All

It is extremely bittersweet to be writing what is perhaps my last article about Supergirl, the show that brought me to SpoilerTV. The show may not have been perfect; however, it has left fans with the enduring memories of the journey of Kara Zor-El Danvers (Melissa Benoist) as the Girl of Steel, her heroic sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), her surrogate “Space Dad” father, J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) and the many super friends she found along the way.
Nancy Drew - Episode 3.09 - The Voices In The Frost - Press Release

SCOTT WOLF DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Nick (Tunji Kasim), George (Leah Lewis) and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) unravel the truth behind a college student’s mysterious death, while unexpected obstacles prevent Ace (Alex Saxon) from working with Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) as they grow closer and investigate the hidden origin of the Frozen Hearts Killer. Also starring Riley Smith and Scott Wolf. Scott Wolf directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#309). Original airdate 12/10/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
Superman & Lois - Picked up in the UK by BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Superhero drama Superman & Lois acquired for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The BBC has acquired the UK premiere of Warner Bros. Television’s hit US Super Hero drama Superman & Lois, with series one coming to BBC One in an early evening slot on Saturday 4 December and all episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer that day.
