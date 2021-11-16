Men’s Hoops Battles No. 5 Villanova Tuesday on FS2

5:30 p.m. vs. Western Kentucky• Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. • ESPNU, 100.3 FM. Preview:The Gophers (1-0) doused Ben Johnson with water in a locker room celebration after a 71-56 win against Missouri Kansas City in Johnson's head coaching debut. Minnesota got a much needed confidence boost going into the inaugural Asheville Championship on Friday against Western Kentucky (1-0) in North Carolina. Friday's other game is South Carolina vs. Princeton. The winners and losers will match up Sunday. The Hilltoppers, the Conference USA East Division champions last season, are predicted to finish third in the league behind all-preseason selection Josh Anderson. Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury has never faced the Gophers, but Western Kentucky is 0-2 in the all-time series. The two teams last squared off with Minnesota winning 76-54 in the NIT Tip-Off in 2014.
