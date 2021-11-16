ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Men’s Hoops Battles No. 5 Villanova Tuesday on FS2

hubison.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (November 15, 2021) – Howard University men's basketball team continues its road stretch against No. 5 Villanova Tuesday (Nov. 16) at the Finneran Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m., live on FS2. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Bison Nation can watch the action on FS2 and follow via live...

hubison.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reportedly makes his next head coaching move

Amid rumors that USC and LSU are interested in him, Penn State head coach James Franklin has been in demand for the past month or so. Franklin has been denying that he’s leaving the Nittany Lions and will remain at Penn State but the rumors kept circulating. In an ESPN+...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wcti12.com

ECU men's hoops team starts season with home win

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — College basketball started Tuesday night and in the AAC, ECU tipped off the season at home against South Carolina State in Minges Coliseum. JJMiles hit four 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 18 points as ECU got the 70-62 victory. One of the newcomers for ECU...
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Spun

College Football Recruit Reveals What Luke Fickell Told Him

Much has been made this year about whether or not this will be Luck Fickell’s last college football season at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are cruising through the AAC once again and on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth, leading many to wonder if the program’s head coach will pursue a job at one of the various Power Five vacancies.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Oregon plummets in polls following Utah loss

As expected, Oregon experienced a drastic drop in both major polls following its loss in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The Ducks (9-2, 6-2) entered the weekend as a consensus top-five team but fell to No. 11 in both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. That is...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#High Point University#Athletics#Bison Nation#Villanova 87#Villanova#Iii#Georgia State#Panthers
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Hoops Falls in Season Opener at Rice

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston Mallette and Mike Mitchell Jr. had impressive freshman debuts, but the Pepperdine men's basketball team suffered a season-opening 82-63 loss at Rice on Tuesday night. It was a one-point game at halftime but the Owls (1-0) outscored the Waves (0-1) 46-28 after the break. BIG WAVES.
HOUSTON, TX
Newington Town Crier

UConn men's hoops cruise past CCSU in season opener

STORRS - For fans of the UConn men’s basketball team, their long wait to watch their team again was worth it. No. 24 UConn throttled Central Connecticut State 99-48 Tuesday night before an energetic sellout crowd of 10,167 at Gampel Pavilion in the season opener for both teams. Adama Sanogo...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
rockmnation.com

Men’s Hoops Game Thread: Tigers vs Central Michigan

With a plethora of new faces, Cuonzo Martin will lead the Missouri Tigers onto Norm Stewart Court for the first time this season. They’ll be facing a Central Michigan as they try to get off to a 1-0 start. Second Half Notes. Boogie Coleman looks awesome. I know it’s Central...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Battle for Market Street: A&T Aggie Men's hoops prepares for crosstown rival UNC-G tonight

The North Carolina A&T Men's basketball team will square off against UNC Greensboro in its season opener tonight at 7pm in the Greensboro Coliseum. The City of Greensboro's two men's Division 1 basketball programs, UNC Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University will be playing for Market Street bragging rights as they both adjust to playing in front of fans again.
GREENSBORO, NC
umassathletics.com

Men’s Hoops Heads To Yale For Friday Night Matchup

University of Massachusetts Men's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 2 Massachusetts (1-0 Overall, 0-0 Atlantic 10) at Yale (1-0 Overall, 0-0 Ivy League) Date | Time Friday, November 12, 2021 | 8 p.m. Location New Haven, Conn. | John J. Lee Amphitheater. Watch ESPN+. Live Statistics SIDEARM Live Stats.
AMHERST, MA
Richmond Register

ASUN MEN'S HOOPS: Colonels move to 2-0 on season

The Colonels (2-0) raced out to a seemingly insurmountable lead in the opening minutes on Thursday at McBrayer Arena against an over-matched opponent. EKU hit four three-pointers and scored the first 18 points of the game. Just 5:05 into the game, the Colonels were on top, 20-2. "We should have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KULR8

Montana men's hoops stifles Dickinson State in season-opening win

MISSOULA — It took Dickinson State four minutes and fourteen seconds to score their first bucket Tuesday night against the Montana men’s basketball team. Then, it took the Bluehawks another five minutes and thirty seconds to score again. Safe to say the Grizzlies were locked in on defense in a...
MONTANA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Creighton men's hoops rallies past Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Powered by a 52-point second half, the Creighton men's basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 90-77 home victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff last night. The victory lifted the Bluejays to 1-0 on the season, and gave head Coach Greg McDermott his 20th consecutive win in a season opening game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
college-sports-journal.com

Champions Classic Opens Men’s Hoops With Exciting Duke, Kansas Wins

NEW YORK – Games like this are normally played later in the season when the stakes are higher. But college basketball fans will take it nonetheless. The 2021-22 season tipped off Nov. 9 at Madison Square Garden with the 11th annual Champions Classic with Duke and Kansas both picking up victories to get their seasons underway in front of 18,132 spectators.
BASKETBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers men's hoops vs. Western Kentucky gameday preview

5:30 p.m. vs. Western Kentucky• Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. • ESPNU, 100.3 FM. Preview:The Gophers (1-0) doused Ben Johnson with water in a locker room celebration after a 71-56 win against Missouri Kansas City in Johnson's head coaching debut. Minnesota got a much needed confidence boost going into the inaugural Asheville Championship on Friday against Western Kentucky (1-0) in North Carolina. Friday's other game is South Carolina vs. Princeton. The winners and losers will match up Sunday. The Hilltoppers, the Conference USA East Division champions last season, are predicted to finish third in the league behind all-preseason selection Josh Anderson. Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury has never faced the Gophers, but Western Kentucky is 0-2 in the all-time series. The two teams last squared off with Minnesota winning 76-54 in the NIT Tip-Off in 2014.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy