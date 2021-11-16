ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. intends to move forward on F-35 sale to UAE, U.S. official says

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – The United States intends to move forward with the sale of 50 F-35 stealth fighters jets to the United Arab Emirates but there must be a clear understanding of “Emirati obligations”, a...

