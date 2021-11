Earlier this week, Qualcomm announced an extension of its partnership with BMW as it moves to help build the technology for automated driving. Nakul Duggal, general manager at Qualcomm, joined Cheddar to provide some background on the collaboration and how the company has been able to navigate the global chip shortage amid the pandemic. "We have invested in advance, in very specific packaging capacity and technology, with our suppliers so that we actually have the capacity available to be able to service that demand," Duggal said.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO