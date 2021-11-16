ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Defying inflation, Americans ramped up spending last month

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans have taken a darker view of the economy as inflation has worsened. Yet so far,...

www.ftimes.com

State
Washington State
A quick analysis of important economic data released over the last week. By Elliot D. Pollack & Co. | Rose Law Group Reporter. The latest reading of inflation at 6.2% puts us in territory not seen in three decades and is at the forefront of the minds of consumers, businesses, and economic experts. It has caused the Blue Chip panel of forecasters to moderate their expectations once again for GDP both this year and next. Consumer sentiment is also at the lowest level in a decade with inflation concerns as the main culprit. While consumers generally are in excellent shape with lower levels of debt and higher savings, inflation has eroded gains in household wages. Most are still blaming supply chain issues and pointing to the second half of 2022 before it subsides, so we still have quite a way to go before we should expect any relief in price increases. The new federal infrastructure act will also fuel more demand for construction materials.
Community Policy