AP source: Blue Jays, Berrios reach deal for 7 years, $131M

By ROB GILLIES - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose...

www.ftimes.com

-TORONTO (AP) - A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher José Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal pending a physical. The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. He was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.
