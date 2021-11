Congresswoman Jackie Speier was downcast as she left her Washington, D.C., apartment Thursday morning. It was the 43rd anniversary of the day that shattered her life. On Nov. 18, 1978, Speier was preparing to board a small plane on an airstrip in Guyana with her boss, California Congressman Leo Ryan. Rifle-carrying men in a red tractor trailer suddenly sped toward the plane and opened fire. Speier, then 28 years old, saw bodies crumble and blood gushing from Ryan’s neck just as she felt the crush from the first of the five bullets that pierced her.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO