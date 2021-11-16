ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Scott Morrison says 5G, vaccines and drones among technologies to face greater national security scrutiny

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4k72_0cyO9I1Z00
The Morrison government is to release a list of nine types of technologies it believes may require extra ‘risk management’.

Vaccines, artificial intelligence and drones are among technologies that are set to face the most scrutiny from the Australian government over national security risks.

More than three years after the Turnbull government blocked Chinese telco Huawei from Australia’s 5G network on security grounds, the Morrison government will release a list of nine types of technologies that it believes may require extra “risk management”.

Wednesday’s shortlist of critical technologies – including advanced communications such as 5G and 6G – outlines areas that are “most likely to impact on the national interest”.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, will say in a speech on Wednesday the government wants to “balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks”.

Morrison will also call for Australia to become “a quantum technology leader in the Indo-Pacific”, pledging funding of $70m over 10 years help “take our research to the world”.

He will say the new shortlist “signals to governments, industry and academia the technologies slated as critical for Australia today or those expected to become so within the next decade”.

“Through this signal, we intend to drive consistency in decision making and focused investment – a mission focus,” Morrison is expected to say in a speech to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Sydney Dialogue.

The list – which is expected to be regularly updated – names the “critical technologies that may require increased focus to promote or protect our national interest”, according to the strategy document.

But it does not replace existing regulations – such as the defence and strategic goods list, which controls the export of technologies that could have a military use.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

The nine main groupings include genetic engineering; novel antibiotics and vaccines; autonomous vehicles and advanced robotics; low-emission alternative fuels; artificial intelligence; and quantum technologies.

The move comes amid growing focus on the security risks posed by some international research collaborations.

The head of intelligence agency Asio, Mike Burgess, has previously said universities needed more clarity about which research or technologies the government considered particularly sensitive.

Burgess conceded in March that there was currently “some ambiguity there at this stage, which is unhelpful to researchers, students and research organisations”.

While the strategy document to be released on Wednesday does not specifically name China, it appears to allude to several concerns about Australia’s top trading partner, noting critical technologies are “increasingly the focus of international geopolitical competition”.

“Critical technologies confer a strategic edge, and at a time of intensifying geostrategic competition, this can be used to threaten our values, interests and way of life,” the Blueprint for Critical Technologies says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0cyO9I1Z00

The document cites a range of risks, including highly geographically concentrated supply chains.

“Australia and like-minded partners support and promote diversified supply chains and markets to mitigate potential economic coercion and trade disruption risks,” the document says.

It also cites the risk of the “malicious use of critical technologies to spread dis- or misinformation and undermine trust in Australia’s values and trusted institutions”.

The foreign minister, Marise Payne, has previously accused China and Russia of spreading disinformation – allegations that Beijing described as “completely rubbish”.

Wednesday’s document warns that Australia’s strength in areas of technology research or intellectual property “could be used contrary to our interests and undermine our competitive advantage if subject to espionage or foreign interference”.

The government has set four goals, including ensuring Australia has access to “secure, reliable, and cost-effective” technologies rather than relying on “limited suppliers” that may pose “unacceptable risks to our national security”.

Another goal is to maintain the integrity of Australia’s research, science, ideas, information and capabilities, which should be “protected against intellectual property theft and exploitation, as well as malign technology transfer”.

The other two aims are to promote Australia as a trusted and secure partner for investment in critical technologies, and to “shape an international environment that enables open, diverse and competitive markets”.

Morrison will say on Wednesday that Australia is working with its Quad partners – India, Japan and the United States – to “enhance the resilience of Indo-Pacific supply chains”.

The prime minister says this is important because “as a country of around 25 million people in a world of some 7.8 billion people, most of our technology is – and will continue to be – imported”.

Morrison says quantum technologies – applying quantum physics to explore ways to acquire, transmit and process vast quantities of information – have the potential to “revolutionise a whole range of industries”.

In his speech, Morrison will also describe the Aukus deal with the UK and the US as being “about much more than nuclear submarines” because it will also see the countries work together on advanced technologies and capabilities.

Aukus has triggered a backlash from France over the cancellation of the $90bn French deal for 12 conventional submarines, and concerns among some south-east Asian nations over the new plan to acquire at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines.

According to his speech notes, Morrison will defend Aukus as “a broad and adaptable partnership that will drive our technology and capability cooperation to meet the challenges of the 21st century in our region”.

Officials from Australia, the US and the UK are due to report back to leaders in December with a proposed Aukus “work plan”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Scott Morrison
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
CHINA
omahanews.net

Scott Morrison: A lonely man with an empty plan

After looking lost amongst global peers at the G7 earlier this year, the Prime Minister took his "plan" to Glasgow via Rome to have another go at grand diplomacy, writes Joel Jenkins. ELVIS COSTELLO released 'Shipbuilding', one of his most politically controversial songs, in protest of the Falklands War and...
CHINA
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia, US and UK sign the AUKUS deal

Australia has commenced on a mission to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a defense alliance with the UK and US. Peter Dutton, Defense Minister of Australia has signed an agreement with the diplomats from US and UK. This agreement allows them in exchanging the sensitive naval nuclear propulsion information between these nations.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Australia#National Security#National Interest#Australian#Turnbull#Chinese#Sydney Dialogue#Advan
Dark Reading

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and 5G Will Be the Most Important Technologies in 2022, Says New IEEE Study

Piscataway, N.J. - 18 November 2021 -IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today released the results of "The Impact of Technology in 2022 and Beyond: an IEEE Global Study," a new survey of global technology leaders from the U.S., U.K., China, India, and Brazil. The study, which included 350 chief technology officers, chief information officers, and IT directors, covers the most important technologies in 2022, industries most impacted by technology in the year ahead, and technology trends through the next decade.Learn more about the study and the impact of technology in 2022 and beyond.
TECHNOLOGY
Birmingham Star

Scott Morrison has mastered the art of lying

Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, a person who finds the truth a creature best beaten, shunned and ignored, is now moving into what looks like campaign mode. At COP26 in Glasgow, he sold the world a climate change model that kept company with countries where fumes linger stubbornly and the fossil fuels burn bravely. He made sure to do it the "Australian Way", ensuring that emission reduction targets would not so much be met as thoroughly "beaten" without the need for taxes.
ARTS
dallassun.com

Australia-India relations will grow with time: Scott Morrison

Sydney [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Asserting that Australia and India share a deep friendship, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said that both countries are making great progress in many areas including space, science, digital technology. "Australia-India shares deep friendship and our relations will grow even more with time. We...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Huawei
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Country
France
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Why the Victorian protests should concern us all

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccine mandates and the Victorian government’s proposed pandemic bill. While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they have followed a week of similar gatherings whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and alt-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, pose one of the more significant challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory. ...
PROTESTS
TheConversationAU

Every dollar invested in research and development creates $3.50 in benefits for Australia, says new CSIRO analysis

Each dollar invested in research and development (R&D) would earn an average of A$3.50 in economy-wide benefits for Australia, according to evidence compiled in a new report from CSIRO. Many Australians know research and development drives economic growth and improves our well-being and prosperity. However, few could describe the size of the relationship between Australia’s research and development spending and economic growth, or compare this to performance on other typical investment returns. Examples of future industries that could be unlocked by research and development in Australia include the quantum technology and hydrogen industries. Examples of emerging technologies that could change the...
AUSTRALIA
The Guardian

‘Dangerous game’: Labor accuses Scott Morrison of wanting to ‘embrace’ views of anti-vaccine protests

Labor’s shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers has blasted prime minister Scott Morrison for wanting to “embrace” the violent politics of anti-vaccine protests, accusing him of trying to divide the country for political gain. After mass “freedom” rallies held across the country on Saturday, Chalmers said Morrison’s failure to strongly condemn the...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

The seas are coming for us in Kiribati. Will Australia rehome us?

Our atoll nation is barely two metres above sea level, and the waters are coming for us. Despite the progress and momentum of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, we are still not moving fast enough to avoid the worst of climate change. It is heartening that more than 190 countries and organisations agreed to rapidly phase out coal power and end support for new coal power stations. More than 100 countries signed a pledge to cut methane emissions 30% by the end of the decade, and about the same number agreed to stop deforestation on an industrial scale...
JOBS
AFP

Australia to re-open borders to students, workers

Australia announced Monday it will re-open to foreign students and skilled workers from next month, easing some of the world's most stringent pandemic travel restrictions.  "Australia is re-opening to the world," said Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews as she announced the news, adding it was "yet another step forward for Australia".
JOBS
The Guardian

The Guardian

59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy